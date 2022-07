Most of us here in East Texas, and specifically in Tyler, Texas, can hardly wait for the new THIRD Ruby's Mexican Restaurant to open. If the tried and true, much-loved offerings that have made Ruby's Mexican Restaurant one of the most popular hot spots for hungry East Texans isn't exciting enough, today Ruby and Miranda did a Facebook Live video showing some of the NEW menu offerings that are coming soon to their new location at 3502 S. Broadway, Ste. 408 in Tyler.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO