Elgin, TX

Skate Night at the Elgin Recreation Center

elgintx.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article361 N. HWY 95, Elgin, TX 78621 - Back Parking Lot Tuesdays from 5:00PM - 7:00PM FREE Family Fun...

www.elgintx.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros Coffee holds grand opening at Parmer Lane location

Dutch Bros. coffee opened July 8 on East Parmer Lane in Austin. (Jennifer Schaefer/Community Impact Newspaper) Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain Dutch Bros Coffee held its grand opening on July 8 at a new North Austin location. This is the fifth Dutch Bros. to open in the area, with another expected soon in Cedar Park. Dutch Bros serves a variety of drinks, including hot coffee, cold brew, blended drinks, teas, lemonades and energy drinks. 1815 E. Parmer Lane, Austin. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tan Lines Are Optional at This Wild & Lovely Park In Texas

You may be surprised to know that people in El Paso enjoy working on their bronze tan. Although some people prefer to be bronze all over just means you have to tan nude. Sure some people may use their own backyard but wish they could be on an island. Kind of like the island you saw in the movie Turistas minus the horror of course.
EL PASO, TX
CultureMap Austin

Austin's first farm-focused food festival returns to the field this fall

Austin's first farmer-focused food festival is back for its second year with an even bigger lineup than its sold-out launch event in 2021. With a mission to educate, elevate, and celebrate the local food, farmers, and chefs that make Austin one of the most incredible food cities in the country, Field Guide Festival brings Austin together to explore the pathway of food from seed in the soil to plates on the table through food, beverage, farming and wellness experiences.
AUSTIN, TX
Center, TX
Elgin, TX
KVUE

East Austin house under construction catches fire Monday night

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire at a house that was under construction in East Austin is now under control. The Austin Fire Department said the incident happened on East Fourth Street near San Saba Street on Monday night. The fire was “fully involved” as firefighters arrived on the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
Architectural Digest

This 768-Square-Foot Austin Bungalow Got a Cool and Classic Refresh

Charlie Rice is the sort of person you’d want for a neighbor. Not only because his bungalow is always brimming with joyful gatherings, freshly cut flowers, and the occasional swing band on the front porch, but also because—if you’re lucky—you might even clinch an invite to one of his famous five-course dinner parties. “A true-blue Renaissance man, he is a consummate host, entertainer, and bon vivant with impeccable personal style... Having a place to celebrate community and host dear friends was paramount to him,” says Avery Cox, founder and principal designer of her eponymous Austin-based interior design firm, who was tapped by Charlie to help give his newly acquired (and quickly falling apart) 1930s build a modern update.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Action Behavior Centers bringing two new locations to Pflugerville and Hutto

ABC's new Pflugerville location will occupy a space at 1601 E. Pflugerville Parkway. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Action Behavior Centers will open two new locations at 1601 E. Pflugerville Parkway, Bldg. 3, Pflugerville, and 485 Chris Kelley Blvd., Hutto. Both locations are expected to open in late 2022-early 2023. ABC specializes in helping children on the autism spectrum with speech, behavior, life skills and social interaction using Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABC serves children ages 18 months-14 years. www.actionbehavior.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

1 dead after jet ski crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was killed Tuesday evening after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred around 6:03 p.m. near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. STAR Flight and the Austin Fire Department also responded. Officials said one person was...
AUSTIN, TX
#Parental Supervision#Family Fun#Rails#Tx
Community Impact Austin

Sandwich Emi truck now open in North Austin

Sandwich Emi is owner Emilio Bardomiano's third food truck (Katy McAfee/ Community Impact Newspaper) Sandwich Emi, a new fusion sandwich truck, is now open at 203 E. 53rd St., Austin. Sandwich Emi is named after the owner, Emilio Bardomiano, who also owns neighboring truck Tacos and Deli and an agua fresca stand. Sandwich Emi has a variety of options, including banh mis, hamburgers and a Philly cheesesteak. Bardomiano’s broad menu was created in effort to have something every Austinite will enjoy.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Crux Climbing Center to open third location in Pflugerville, scrapping Round Rock plans

The Pflugerville location's facilities will include 55-foot climbing walls. (Courtesy Crux Climbing Center) After facing setbacks with its planned third location in Round Rock, Austin-based climbing gym and fitness center Crux Climbing Center announced July 8 it will open the location in Pflugerville instead. The approximately 30,000-square-foot facility will be located at Heatherwilde Boulevard and Kingston Lacy Boulevard. It will include 55-foot rope-climbing walls, a bouldering area and a yoga studio. Crux expects to break ground on the new location by August and open sometime in 2023. www.cruxclimbingcenter.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs'

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool. The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Music
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yummy! We Know What Is Replacing The Garage Restaurant In Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas I hope you’re ready for a little taste of California. (Other than In-N-Out Burger, I mean.) For some time in 2019, the city had a restaurant by the name of Richard Rawlings’ Garage. It was supposed to be an exciting and family-friendly restaurant but unfortunately it shut its doors for good on March 3, 2019 after only a short time in business. The building's been a vacant eyesore since, but that's about to change.
KILLEEN, TX
Eater

Where to Indulge in Creamy, Swirly Soft Serve in Austin

It’s the right time for frosty treats, and soft serve is a very special ice cream iteration that sparks sweet satisfaction and childhood nostalgia all in one. The creamy concoction is typically made without eggs in a machine and available in classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate, or fun ones like matcha and peaches. and sometimes bonus flavor swirls.
AUSTIN, TX
ArchDaily

Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos Presents a New Mixed-Use Project in front of Lake Austin, Texas in the United States

The Mexican office Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos presents a new project located in the city of Austin, Texas within a 145-acre lot on a hill next to Lake Austin, 20 minutes from downtown, forming a mixed-use master plan. The proposal integrates a set of spaces for nature and people through an architectural approach that seeks to link both its inhabitants and the general public through environmentally friendly cultural strategies.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Teen drowns over the weekend

(Kingsbury) — A 15-year-old boy is the area’s latest drowning victim. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say around 4 p.m. Saturday, their office responded to Son’s Blue River Camp in Kingsbury for a report of a missing person that was seen in or near the river. They...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KXAN

4 residents displaced, 2 pets killed in northwest Austin fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An accidental fire at a northwest Austin home overnight has displaced four residents and killed two pets, the Austin Fire Department confirmed Sunday morning. Austin Fire responded to the 4700 block of Marblehead Drive just after 2 a.m. Sunday, after a fire on an exterior deck...
AUSTIN, TX
KAJA KJ 97

1 Texas Eatery Among America's Best Hot Dog Joints

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that summer is in the air and warmer weather is here to stay, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.
TEXAS STATE

