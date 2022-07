The forecast for widespread heavy rain over all of Southeast Louisiana through the rest of the week has decreased, but daily storm chances and the risk for flooding remains. The latest zone of high tropical humidity fueling storms over the Gulf has begun to get stretched out in a line from southwest to northeast from just off the South Texas Coast near Brownsville, TX, to just along the Southeast Louisiana Gulf Coast, and into the Florida Panhandle near Pensacola and Panama City Beach. This is a good feature to find since it essentially means an elongated area of energy fueling the storms is less conducive to start to spin up, organize, and become stronger. However, along this zone of tropical humidity and just to its northern border, more storms could fire up and affect our higher population centers.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO