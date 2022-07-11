ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Workouts

COVID has changed our exercise habits, but it doesn't have to be for the worse

By Carol Maher, Professor, Medical Research Future Fund Emerging Leader, University of South Australia, Ben Singh, Research fellow, University of South Australia
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMAtV_0gbC8HJY00
Shutterstock

During the pandemic, some people found their level of exercise greatly reduced, whereas for others it was a catalyst to increase their physical activity .

With the widespread switch to working from home, incidental physical activity was reduced. Some people took this newly freed up time as an opportunity to add exercise to their day , with online fitness programs and health apps reporting a boom .

However the early impetus to exercise appears to have been short-lived for many, with a study comparing activity levels between the first and second waves of COVID in Victoria finding most people reported a reduction in their physical activity levels the second time around due to a lack of motivation.

A systematic review found that overall, COVID has reduced physical activity and increased sedentary behaviour, and the effects could be lasting.

Now restrictions have eased, use of organised fitness venues are yet to return to pre-pandemic figures. A survey of gym members found that in Australia, 47% of previous gym members hadn’t returned to the gym following lockdowns.

Ongoing concerns about COVID have led to caution about returning to public spaces such as gyms. But also, with many people changing their exercise habits and setting up home gyms during lockdowns, it’s become much more convenient working out at home.

Read more: Heading back to the gym? Here's how you can protect yourself and others from coronavirus infection

It’s clear for many of us COVID changed how and how much we exercise. But the changes don’t necessarily have to be for the worse.

Is exercising at home as good as going to the gym?

People who switched to online workouts, fitness apps and home-gyms during COVID report their workouts are less intense, less satisfying, less enjoyable and they felt less motivated compared with attending fitness venues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nc8ln_0gbC8HJY00
Fitness apps had a boom in popularity during the height of the pandemic. Shutterstock

In addition to the physical effects, people report missing the social aspects, camaraderie, and escapism of the gym. In-person classes also offer the benefits of supervision and instruction, which can help ensure workouts are completed safely and effectively.

However, online workouts, fitness apps and near-home workouts are likely here to stay, and offer numerous benefits, such as greater accessibility (no need to travel to the gym) and convenience, making it easy to fit in a workout while juggling work and family responsibilities.

Read more: Regaining fitness after COVID infection can be hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind before you start exercising again

How to ensure a good workout from home

1. monitor your intensity. If you think about your exertion on a scale of one to ten, where one is very light activity and ten is your maximal exertion, aim for a four to six.

2. make it enjoyable. Choosing an exercise you enjoy will help you stick with your program. Try out different types of exercise until you find something you like (YouTube and apps are a great source of inspiration). If you hate lifting weights, try body weight exercises.

3. stay motivated with a clear fitness goal. For example, you might decide you want to be able to do ten push-ups in four weeks, or run five kilometres in six months. Then you can devise a plan to gradually reach your goal.

4. commit to your workouts by planning how much you’re going to do. This can include committing to a certain duration (such as jogging for 30 minutes) or number of repetitions (for example 20 push-ups), and not stopping until it’s achieved.

5. exercise with a friend or family member. Pre-planning your workouts and exercising with a support person means you’re more likely to do them.

Read more: Why some people find it easier to stick to new habits they formed during lockdown

6. aim to achieve the national guidelines . This involves performing 150 to 300 minutes of moderate activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming. You should also aim for strength exercises at least twice per week, such as push-ups, squats and lifting weights.

7. purchasing equipment such as hand-held weights, resistance bands, and even a weight bench can be a great investment and can add variety to your home workouts. However, you can still achieve a great home workout with household items. For example, putting your feet or hands on a chair to do push-ups.

8. minimise your risk of injury. It’s important to always take the time to do a proper warm-up , stretch regularly , and ensure you are using appropriate technique, especially when lifting weights. There are plenty of free apps and videos online which can guide you.

9. use virtual reality to make your workout a bit more exciting. There are various apps and online programs that let you train in virtual worlds, ranging from walking or jogging from Zombies to exercise biking in a virtual world . The early evidence to support virtual workouts for improving motivation and adherence looks promising.

Carol Maher receives funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council, the Medical Research Future Fund, the National Heart Foundation, the South Australian Department for Innovation and Skills, the South Australian Department for Education, Healthway and Hunter New England Local Health District.

Ben Singh does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Can you lose weight by walking?

Can you lose weight by walking? All physical activity, including walking, burns fat and this can help you lose weight. And the more and faster you walk, the more calories you’ll torch. Whether you’re pounding the pavement or striding it out on one of the best walking treadmills (opens in new tab), walking is a wonderful workout when it comes to weight loss.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and for how long?

Leading an active lifestyle has major physical and mental benefits, as raising your heart rate and exercising your body on a regular basis can reduce the risk of many kinds of diseases and health conditions.However, a 2020 YouGov survey found that on average, a quarter of Britons (27 per cent) aren’t managing a single 30-minute exercise session a week.This is despite the NHS recommending that adults should do some type of physical activity every day, from moderate activity, such as brisk walking, to vigorous activity, like running.But every person has different needs and levels of ability, so it can...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Personal Trainers Say These Are The Exercises You Should Do Every Day For A Stronger Heart Over 50

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Heart-related illnesses, especially high blood pressure, are unfortunately very common in the United States. As a matter of fact, in 2019 more than half a million deaths had high blood pressure or hypertension listed as a primary or contributing cause. While uncontrollable things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can raise your risk, there are many lifestyle choices you can make to reduce your risk and improve symptoms. We asked Sean Ruff, a fitness coach and performance enhancement specialist, what exercises are best for lowering your blood pressure and keeping your heart health in mind.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Covid#Physical Fitness#Gyms
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
TheConversationAU

Access to a second COVID booster vaccine has been expanded to people 30 years and over

Australia has just expanded access to a second COVID booster to everyone 30 years and over, while recommending it only for people 50 and over. That means it’s up to people aged 30-49 years to decide whether they would like a second booster, but they will not be actively encouraged. The promise of COVID vaccines as a means to completely ending the pandemic was short-lived. Just as vaccines matched to the original strain of the virus were being rolled out in late 2020, multiple new variants of concern emerged, with increasing vaccine breakthrough infections. Vaccines are not as protective against variants such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
WORKOUTS
Parade

Do Waist Trainers Work for Weight Loss?

Women in the 1800s had corsets; women of today have waist trainers. It’s the not-so secret shapewear that many celebrities and influencers promote all over social media. Most famous for using waist trainers is Kim Kardashian, who sells them in her SKIMS clothing line. Considering the amount of attention...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicineNet.com

How to Lose 10 Pounds in a Month: 15 Simple Steps

Losing 10 lbs is a significant accomplishment. Whether you have 15 or 50 lbs to go, getting started on your weight-loss journey and losing those first 10 lbs may be the most difficult. Losing 10 lbs sounds simple enough, and it may definitely alleviate certain issues with the body. Although...
WEIGHT LOSS
James Logie

A Smarter Way to Exercise

You’ve decided to get fit and start exercising. Great! But what’s the next step?. Maybe you’ve signed up for a gym membership and have even tried a few workouts. You might have joined a running club or started pilates.
NBC News

10-second balance test may predict how long you'll live

For older adults, being able to balance briefly on one foot may predict how long they'll live. People who failed a 10-second balance test of standing on one foot were nearly twice as likely to die in the next 10 years, according to a report published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.
FITNESS
Health Digest

Myths You Should Stop Believing About Strength Training

Strength training might be one of the best ways to get stronger and fitter. This form of exercise is associated with hypertrophy or muscle growth, but its benefits go well beyond that. For example, did you know that weight lifting can increase bone strength and prevent bone loss, according to a 2015 review published in Sports and Exercise Medicine? Over time, it may lower your risk of osteoporosis and reduce age-related muscle loss, among other perks. Plus, it can improve your balance and speed, making everyday activities easier.
WEIGHT LOSS
TheConversationAU

Banning artificial stone could prevent 100 lung cancers and 1,000 cases of silicosis, where dust scars the lungs

Silica dust is a very fine dust produced when products such as bricks, concrete and pavers are cut or drilled. Artificial stone, which is used mainly for kitchen benchtops, is a particularly potent source of silica dust. Breathing this dust into the lungs can cause severe long-term damage. This can result in breathing difficulties, scarring of the lungs (silicosis) and lung cancer. In our recently published report, we estimate that without action, Australian workers would develop more than 10,000 future lung cancers and almost 104,000 silicosis cases during their lifetime due to their exposure to silica dust. This is around 1%...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

How has COVID affected Australians' health? New report shows where we've failed and done well

The SARS-CoV-2 virus was first detected in Australia on January 25 2020. Within two months, the lives of all Australian were upended. Australians were stranded overseas as external borders were slammed shut. State borders were closed to people from other states. Lockdowns severely restricted movement of the population. People watched in fascination as case numbers went up and then down. The daily drama dragged on for months, with premiers and chief health officers fronting the media with announcements of case numbers and tightening or loosening of restrictions. But the daily spectacle made it difficult to see the wood for the trees....
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Low iron is a health risk made worse by COVID. How to get more without reaching for supplements

“Beauty is an iron mine,” once remarked the Australian mining magnate, Gina Reinhart. She was talking about a precious resource, but iron is also profoundly important to living organisms: from bacteria and fungi, to mammals like us. Iron acts as a key to numerous metabolic functions within our bodies. But iron deficiency remains as one of the top global health risks recognised by the World Health Organization (WHO). Iron deficiency has become the most prevalent micronutrient disorder worldwide, and COVID may be worsening the problem. Iron is hard to get The type of iron we mine is different from the “free-form” iron that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

How do we teach young people about climate change? We can start with this comic

We know young people are “angry, frustrated and scared” about climate change. And they want to do more to stop it. However, the school system is not set up to help them address their concerns and learn the information they seek. There are no explicit mentions of climate change in the Australian primary school curriculum and it is mainly taught through STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) subjects in high school. Read more: How well does the new Australian Curriculum prepare young people for climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Health Digest

Why Are You Bloated After A Workout?

If you've ever felt bloated after working out, you're not alone. As it turns out, bloating is quite common, and many people experience it after hitting the gym. However, the causes of post-workout bloating are largely unrelated to exercise. In fact, they have more to do with diet, breathing, and your body's physical response to emotions. According to Byrdie, one common cause of bloating after a workout is drinking too much water. While staying hydrated is important and essential, downing too many fluids before or after your exercise routine can cause your sodium levels to drop, which can encourage your body to retain water — this can lead to bloating.
WORKOUTS
TheConversationAU

How soon can I get COVID again? Experts now say 28 days – but you can protect yourself

My glorious two and a half year run of negative COVID tests came to a shuddering halt last week, after receiving a text confirming I was among the pandemic’s latest catch. My case adds to the rising slope of the third Omicron wave in seven months, currently rolling across Australia. While shivering through my mild bout, I’d optimistically thought that at least I would have several months’ reprieve from isolation precautions and testing. But emerging evidence suggests the possibility of reinfection within a shorter timeframe for newer subvariants. Experts have reduced the protective window of prior infection from 12 weeks to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy