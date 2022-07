HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – House Bill 940, or Titan’s Law was signed by Governor Wolf on Monday, July 11. Act 60 of 2022 (formerly House Bill 940) expands the penalty when a police animal is injured while investigating a felony. The nickname for the bill, Titan’s Law, comes from the Johnstown K-9 Titan who fell to his death while he and his handler were taking part in a burglary investigation.

