Many of you know Art Carmichael. As much as anyone, he is a part of the fabric of downtown. A downtown resident for years, I first met Art, I believe, at the Just Ripe Half Birthday Party in November 2011 (pictured below). I most recently saw him at Yassin’s while he ate his falafel and I waited on mine. He’s ubiquitous as a downtown resident who seems to be in the middle of just about everything. He’s particularly central to the Market Square Farmers’ Market.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO