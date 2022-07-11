ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platte County, MO

Platte County defensive end commits to Tennessee

By Nick Jacobs
kshb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Platte County defensive end Chandavian Bradley announced his verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. Bradley is the 17th commitment to Tennessee. The 6’6” tall 210-pound Bradley was...

www.kshb.com

WIBW

Kansas football picks up big opponent in 2024

LAWERENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU football is already looking towards the future, adding their first game to their schedule in 2024. On September 14, 2024, the Jayhawks will host UNLV at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. KU kicks off the 2022-2023 regular season September 2 at home against Tennessee Tech...
LAWRENCE, KS
progressivegrocer.com

Fareway Expands into Its 7th State

Ever-growing Midwest grocer Fareway Stores Inc. has entered its seventh state with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 11 for a new Meat Market in Olathe, Kan. “We are excited to expand into the state of Kansas with a Fareway Meat Market and look forward to serving the needs of area residents in the growing community of Olathe,” said Fareway CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We want to thank the city for their support in making this project possible, allowing us to enter into a seventh state and for welcoming Fareway as a part of the community.”
OLATHE, KS
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: St. Luke's Hospital gets third CEO in two years; KC architecture firm transitions to employee-owned

The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
MISSOURI STATE
showmeprogress.com

Pro-choice Demonstration – Kansas City, Missouri – July 9, 2022

In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Marco’s Pizza opens in Blue Springs

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — The newest Marco’s Pizza location in Blue Springs is opening its doors Monday. The franchise-owned location will open at 701 NW 7 Highway offering their full menu, including the signature Pizza Bowls, at 11 a.m. “We are eager to be opening our new location...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Kansas City

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The barbecue melts in your mouth. The aroma and mouth-watering taste of a freshly grilled steak ranks among the most flavorful meals you’ll ever enjoy. That about describes Kansas City’s culinary scene, right?
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

How worried should Kansas City be about the BA.5 variant?

Many across Kansas City have forgone their masks during this new stage of the pandemic, but the omicron BA.5 variant spells trouble even for those who have already been infected. Kansas City is currently seeing an average of 75 new hospitalizations and over 380 cases per day, although a lack of testing means that case numbers are likely higher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Kansas advance voting: Here’s what you need to know to vote early

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas advance voting for the primary election can begin July 13, according to state law. But there’s a lot more voters need to know than that. Early voting can vary slightly by county, but every Kansas county is required to all allow residents to cast their ballot ahead of time in person or by mail. Kansas residents also don’t need an excuse for advance voting, like those required in Missouri for absentee voting.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Remember Ruby’s? A new book explores Kansas City's beloved and lost restaurants

Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque stands today as one of Kansas City’s most iconic eateries, but our culinary claim to fame extends far beyond our famed “grease houses.”. A ghostly array of long-shuttered taverns, roadhouses, cafeterias, lunch counters, burger shacks, diners and steak houses have played a role in shaping our collective taste buds. These “lost” restaurants were independently owned eateries that existed for at least three or four generations.
KANSAS CITY, MO
midtownkcpost.com

More Steptoe Homes Lost, Erasing More of Kansas City’s Black History￼

It’s been a while since the Midtown KC Post shared any new stories, but here today is a new one. This block history was inspired by the fact that three buildings on the block – part of the historic but increasingly endangered – Steptoe neighborhood have been demolished. Steptoe is one of the most important places in Midtown history and all traces of it are rapidly being lost. Despite the fact that local historians and neighborhood residents have been warning of the demise of Steptoe for years, its destruction continues.
KANSAS CITY, MO
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market Opens in Kansas

Boone, Iowa-based Fareway Stores Inc. opened the doors on Tuesday to its first development in Kansas—signifying the seventh state of operation for the retailer—with a 7,400-square-foot Fareway Meat Market. The new Meat Market located at 13430 W 151st Street in Olathe, Kansas, offers customers fresh, high-quality meat, which...
OLATHE, KS

