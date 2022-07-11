ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Community Outreach Committee Meeting - Canceled

 2 days ago

The Community Outreach Committee promotes community welfare matters relating...

Bowie Advisory Planning Board (Public Hearing) for Dash In Convenience Store

The Bowie Advisory Planning Board will hear an application filed by Dash In Food Stores, Inc. for approval of a Detailed Site Plan to build a 4,500 square foot convenience store, gas station and car wash to replace the existing 5,641 square foot Applebee’s restaurant, located at the northwest corner of US 301/Heritage Boulevard.
BOWIE, MD
Economic Development Committee

Monthly meetings of the Economic Development Committee are open to the public. The July agenda will cover new membership, reappointments, and next year's list of priorities.
BOWIE, MD
Deadline Extended for Bowie Restaurant Reimbursement Grant

One-time reimbursement of up-to $2,500. The program is funded in the amount of $20,000. Limited to one award per business entity. Eligible grant uses: purchase of tables and chairs solely for use in the outdoor dining operations, and umbrellas, tents, canopies, heaters, and demising or protective barriers for use in an outdoor dining area of the restaurant. Purchases must be made between April 1, 2022 and before November 16, 2022. Receipts must be submitted by November 30, 2022.
BOWIE, MD

