Community Outreach Committee Meeting - Canceled

One-time reimbursement of up-to $2,500. The program is funded in the amount of $20,000. Limited to one award per business entity. Eligible grant uses: purchase of tables and chairs solely for use in the outdoor dining operations, and umbrellas, tents, canopies, heaters, and demising or protective barriers for use in an outdoor dining area of the restaurant. Purchases must be made between April 1, 2022 and before November 16, 2022. Receipts must be submitted by November 30, 2022.

BOWIE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO