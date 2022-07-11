ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 2 days ago

Natalie Genero, 39, Lima, appeared for sentencing on a charge of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that she serve 30 days in Paulding County Jail, but the sentence was stayed as long as she remains employed and makes regular monthly payments toward her child support obligation. She was convicted of failing to make adequate child support payments.

Anthony Greene, 26, Warren, Mich., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 12.

Seth Aldrich, 26, 970 Louden St., pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8.

The Crescent-News

