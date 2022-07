Respawn has released a new Apex Legends video featuring Seer that appears to be a teaser for season 14. In the animated video, Seer is grilled by a reporter about his home planet of Boreas, which has been in turmoil since the destruction of its moon. Many of Boreas’ residents blame Seer for the loss of the moon, which the reporter indirectly accuses Seer of. Unable to give an answer, Seer leaves the interview, which cuts to another story about the success of Silva Pharmaceuticals. The video was accompanied by a tweet that reads, “You can never quite see it all.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO