'Thor: Love and Thunder' Debuts With $143 Million USD

The story at the heart of Thor: Love and Thunder was all about family and relationships, both the ones you're born into and the ones you choose. It's only fitting that the families of the people who made it got to be in the movie as well. Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, and Christian Bale all had children appear in the new Marvel Studios film. Meanwhile, star Chris Hemsworth got his entire family into the cast. Hemsworth's wife had a cameo role in Love and Thunder, as did two of his children. His daughter India, however, actually had a very important role, playing a character that will likely return later in the MCU.
Comments / 0