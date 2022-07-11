ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Debuts With $143 Million USD

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios‘ Thor: Love and Thunder debuted with a total of $143 million USD at the domestic box office — just slightly behind its projections of $150 million USD. According to reports, the Chris Hemsworth and Natalie...

