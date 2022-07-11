ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme....

hypebeast.com

Comments / 1

hypebeast.com

Nike Air Force 1 High Arrives in a White and Blue Iteration

Continuing the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, has revealed yet another special edition, this time focusing on the Air Force 1 High. The shoe arrives in a retro white/cream leather upper base and features blue color blocking and detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 High includes special “1”-branded tongue tags layered with the Swoosh on the tongue tag, as well as “82-22” printed on the insoles as a nod to the 40th-anniversary celebrations. The retro “Nike Air” branding also features Bruce’s signature on the tongue tags, adding another unique element to the design. The Swoosh on the panels and the Air branding on the midsole is in blue. A mini-Swoosh is stitched near the toe box as an added detail as the shoe sits on a white gum outsole to round out the design.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Jordan Max Aura 4 “Black Cat”

With newly designed lifestyle models like the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low and Jordan TWO TREY, it’s clear that Jordan Brand is still dipping into retro pot to inform modern footwear products. With its combination of Air Max technology and the Tinker era, the Jordan Max Aura line’s been going strong for three installments already, with a fourth on the way.
sneakernews.com

Drake’s NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra Emerges In “University Gold” Morning After New Album

Whether or not you’re a fan of his recent Black Coffee-assisted album, there’s no denying Aubrey “Drake” Graham commanded a large chunk of attention on the internet last night with the announcement and release of his seventh studio album, “Honestly, Nevermind.” The Canadian megsastar is ostensibly trying to do the same in the realm of sneakers, as official images of his NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra in a “Black/University Gold” has surfaced.
GQMagazine

Supreme and Nike Are Bringing Shox Back

Supreme and Nike have been collaborating for 20 years. Among their greatest hits: camouflage takes on the streamlined Air Max 96 silhouette; a pair of SB Dunk Low Pros with the elephant print originally used across the Air Jordan III; star-spangled Dunk Highs; and an in-your-face baroque Foamposite. That's not to mention plenty of apparel to match.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Air Max Scorpion "Black"

While Nike’s success with its classic models has remained consistent for decades, the Swoosh continues to expand its range every year. Its latest expansion takes place on the famous. Nike. Air Max line with the introduction of the Air Max Scorpion. An early look popped up at the end...
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Huarache Looks Back At An OG Mowabb Colorway

Preceding all the original re-issues that landed in stores in the Fall of 2021, this Air Mowabb colorway actually surfaced in late 2019 as part of Olivia Kim’s collaborative capsule with Nike. Inspired by her youthful days in NYC and the party scene, the then-Nordstrom VP got the opportunity to design five classic silhouettes as a nod to the fashion styles of the 1990s. Part of that collection was the Air Mowabb in the original brown.black colorway, slightly modified with a mini Swoosh logo at the fore-foot and the Betty Boop hangtags.
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”

The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red"

Amongst the clamoring of popular Jordan Brand silhouettes, the Air Jordan 9 has remained a lowkey option in the brand’s rotation of offerings. Now, it takes on the iconic “Fire Red” colorway that has previously graced the likes of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5 and additional Swoosh styles.
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

The Jordan Brand is releasing a brand new colorway for the Air Jordan 5. Coming in a “Concord” iteration, the shoe is slated to arrive later this summer, ready for the Fall 2022 lineup. The classic silhouette comes dressed in a white leather base upper, featuring dark concord...
hypebeast.com

A Closer Look at the Air Jordan 13 "French Blue"

To kick off 2022, Jordan Brand was quick to present several looks for the Air Jordan 13. These included “Del Sol” and “Court Purple” colorways that launched in Q1. Now, after a first look popped up in May, the “French Blue” take on the Air Jordan 13 has once again surfaced with more imagery. The well-known color palette has touched down on various Jordan Brand silhouettes previously, including on the Air Jordan 12 in 2016.
hypebeast.com

A First Look at the Two 18 x Air Jordan 2 Low

The year of the Air Jordan 2 looks to remain in full force. Jordan Brand has worked with a star studded lineup of collaborators including Nina Chanel Abney, Maison Château Rouge, Union LA, J Balvin and many more to reimagine the Air Jordan 2 for 2022. While traditionally the Air Jordan 2 hasn’t received as much praise as its neighboring silhouettes, Jordan Brand has made a significant push this year to inspire change. Now, teaming up with Detroit-based sneaker boutique Two 18, yet another collaborative colorway hits the Air Jordan 2 Low.
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG "True Red" Makes a Retro Return This Year

Is bringing back one of its most iconic retro iterations this year. The upcoming release sees the Nike Air Zoom Flight 95 OG arrive in a “True Red” color scheme, reminiscent of the one worn by NBA veteran Brent Barry, aka Bones, during the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. That year, Barry won the competition in these exact shoes.
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 36 Low Releases in "White Iridescent" for Summer 2022

The Jordan Brand is coming through with a pair of crisp, clean “White Iridescent” colorway for the coveted Air Jordan 36 Low. The offering sees the classic low-top silhouette dressed in a white base with metallic silver detailing makeup, paired with iridescent detailing. The minimal color scheme also features a Jacquard Leno-Weave upper for extra durability, all taied together with a TPU ribbon. For extra comfort, the shoe comes equipped with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit directly placed on the upper and stacked with a Zoom Air unit at the base of the forefoot. On top of the added level of comfort, the shoe gives athletes a better sense of the ground to improve responsiveness.
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 High "Chenille" Receives Official Release Date

Jordan Brand has given the Air Jordan 1 High “Chenille” an official release date. The Women’s shoe, which will also be available in Kids and Toddler sizes, is set to release on July 23 after first surfacing in January. The classic Air Jordan silhouette is crafted mostly in its traditional material of leather, with the exception of the hairy chenille panel swooshes that add texture. Hues of “Sail” and “Varsity Red” make their way on to the uppers and the chenille, while a complementing hit of grey can be found on the collar and Wings insignia. The sneaker rests on a white midsole and matching “Varsity Red” outsole, while the “Varsity Red” laces tie it together for one last pop of color.
hypebeast.com

Social Status Confirms Release Date for Its Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess" Capsule

If there’s anything to know about The Whitaker Group and the way they go about its business, it’s the fact that it will go as hard as it can with its storytelling. After introducing its luxurious A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 2 collaboration last month, James Whitner and his team is now allowing Social Status its moment to shine to debut its all-new Air Max Penny 1 “Recess” collection with.
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas"

Following a set of early imagery, we now have an official look at the Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas.” Part of Jordan Brand’s upcoming Fall 2022 collection, the upcoming take on the beloved footwear model is centered around a mix of “Black/Light Steel Grey/White/Fire Red.”. It...
