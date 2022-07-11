ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Henry County common pleas

The Crescent-News
Justin Schieber, 36, Archbold, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and attempted trespass in a habitation, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 2.

Christopher Borstelman, 36, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony, and was granted a motion for drug treatment in lieu of conviction on those charges as well as a charge of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on supervised probation for two years on condition he complete the Hope Valley Recovery treatment program and comply with its recommendations.

Douglas Scott, 34, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 28 and bond was set at $5,000.

