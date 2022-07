Riot Games is receiving backlash for the VALORANT Masters Copenhagen playoff format, which potentially pits the North American and EMEA teams against one another. The VCT Masters Copenhagen playoff format was revealed on the third day of the event after two teams had already been eliminated during the group stage. While the format is determined by a “random draw,” it once again has NA teams potentially facing each other in the quarterfinals and has all three EMEA teams on the same side of the bracket.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO