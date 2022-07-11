Chester County Youth Theater prepares for Matilda during theater camp

The Beshires and I just returned from a vacation out west. It was a packed but fun-filled trip. We toured 10 national parks across Utah, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Linda enjoyed Bryce Canyon and Monument Valley the best. For the John Wayne fans, Monument Valley was used in many John Wayne westerns. Kevin enjoyed seeing the saguaro cactus up close in Saguaro Cactus National Park. Willard wanted to see Death Valley, which had the hottest recorded temperature in history at one point. While we were touring the temperature hit 121 degrees Fahrenheit. One of my favorite parks was Capitol Reef. The rock formations were beautiful and we got to see some ancient petroglyphs. We spent a few days in Las Vegas and took the kids to a medieval dinner show called “Tournament of Kings.” Otto loved the knights and dragons, and Willow had a ball trying the feast of chicken, rolls and apple pies.

SILERTON, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO