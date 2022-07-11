Chester County Youth Theater prepares for Matilda during theater camp
By Kevin Morris
Chester County Youth Theater hosted a theater retreat on June 15 and 16. Fifty Chester County students in the fourth through ninth grade participated in acting and music workshops and learned to perform a song from Matilda...
“There is no death because what God created shares His life.” – unknown. Our community expresses sympathy to the family of Novelee James Massengill (10-27-33 to 7-9-2022), widow of Max Massengill. Her brother Harold and I attended high school together. He was a good brother, often sharing meals and spending the night with her.
Novelee James Massengill, 88, of Henderson passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022 at Maplewood Health Care Center in Jackson. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Jennifer Dudney Davidson, Frank Bell and Harold Finley officiating. Burial was at Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home beginning at noon Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory at www.alz.org.
Mammie Louise Climer Swafford, 53, of Jacks Creek passed away July 6, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Memorial services were 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Bro. Keith Carlson officiating. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday. She...
Regarding the recent superintendent evaluation, the school board gave Director of Schools Troy Kilzer II a score of 785 out 900 possible points. The evaluation was broken into six categories. The results showed his lowest score being in “vision” with a score of 122 out of 150. He mentioned how his goal to improve that is to be able to increase the score by three points by this time next year.
Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a great week. Goodbye June, hello July. The year is halfway over, and I am sure the last half will go as fast as the first. School will be back in session before we know it. I hope the kiddos enjoy this month! July 4th weekend came and went quickly. I hope everyone had a fun and safe holiday. Maybe you all got in some family time at home or at the river, camping or enjoying some fireworks. Our next big holiday we are looking forward to is Labor Day!
One of Humboldt’s downtown businesses will be closing its doors for good. Brasfield’s Jewelry owners Roger and Debbie Brasfield are riding off into the sunset of retirement and closing the family-owned business. For 63 years, Brasfield’s Jewelry has been a staple on Main Street. Even though the store...
I would like to take a moment to introduce myself as a candidate for County Commissioner representing the fourth district. My name is Dustin “Big Belly” Sanders. I am currently a manager for Pepsi supporting operations for a large portion of West Tennessee. I have been a resident in the West Chester Community along with my wife Charlotte, daughter Vivian, and dogs Otis and Taffy since 2011. My hobbies include spending time with my wife and daughter, experimenting with new recipes and operating Big Belly BBQ.
The Beshires and I just returned from a vacation out west. It was a packed but fun-filled trip. We toured 10 national parks across Utah, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Linda enjoyed Bryce Canyon and Monument Valley the best. For the John Wayne fans, Monument Valley was used in many John Wayne westerns. Kevin enjoyed seeing the saguaro cactus up close in Saguaro Cactus National Park. Willard wanted to see Death Valley, which had the hottest recorded temperature in history at one point. While we were touring the temperature hit 121 degrees Fahrenheit. One of my favorite parks was Capitol Reef. The rock formations were beautiful and we got to see some ancient petroglyphs. We spent a few days in Las Vegas and took the kids to a medieval dinner show called “Tournament of Kings.” Otto loved the knights and dragons, and Willow had a ball trying the feast of chicken, rolls and apple pies.
The Chester County Commission will meet in their regular session meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at the Chester County Courthouse. The county plans to discuss the Educational Support Program for the Department of Health employees. There will also be a discussion on considering bids for the removal...
Freed-Hardeman University held its spring graduation ceremony May 14, 2022, in Loyd Auditorium. Approximately 350 students received degrees. In addition to baccalaureate and graduate degrees, 11 high school students enrolled in the university’s early admission program were awarded Associate in Arts degrees. Jada Arnold, of Henderson, TN, graduated with...
The Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday July 14 for their July meeting. During the meeting, they are scheduled to consider funding for the Chester County Dixie Youth Association. Other business includes:. To consider an ordinance amending the 2022-2023 Budget to correct...
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- What was supposed to be just a couple of days closed for remodeling quickly became almost a year of closing the doors at Tulum on carriage house drive, that's because of worker shortages. “Last August, we had a few structural issues with some loose tile that was...
Chad Raymon Wamble, 48, Henderson, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license, second or subsequent offense, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a penal facility. He is held in the Chester County Jail awaiting court appearance.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is starting a new construction project, which may add a delay in your commute. This is part three of the Interstate 40 widening project. “Beginning Thursday, signs are going up for the new interstate construction on I-40 here in Jackson. There...
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/11/22 and 7 a.m. on 07/12/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
DRESDEN, TN — The mayor of Dresden, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the city's board of aldermen. The Weakley County Press reports that Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn's civil complaint is asking for a "permanent restraining order and restoration of rights of office." The suit comes about a month...
JACKSON, Tenn. — William Brian McKenzie went missing in September 2019, and for nearly two years, search crews were not able to find any trace of him. That’s until August 2021, when a resident saw the roof of a car in a pond near Hopper Barker Road, later identified as belonging to McKenzie.
JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, we began receiving reports from Tipsters about an alleged kidnapping incident in Jackson. A Facebook post claimed a female was picked up in a white van near south Jackson and was able to later exit the vehicle near downtown. We reached...
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a woman has died as a result of an early morning shooting on Monday. The department confirmed on Monday that 32-year-old Amanda Wilbourn died due to wounds received from a shooting in the Slide and Ride Tavern parking lot. The department...
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
