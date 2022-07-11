ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Chester County Youth Theater prepares for Matilda during theater camp

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChester County Youth Theater hosted a theater retreat on June 15 and 16. Fifty Chester County students in the fourth through ninth grade participated in acting and music workshops and learned to perform a song from Matilda...

chestercountyindependent.com

Chester County Independent

Jacks Creek Community News

“There is no death because what God created shares His life.” – unknown. Our community expresses sympathy to the family of Novelee James Massengill (10-27-33 to 7-9-2022), widow of Max Massengill. Her brother Harold and I attended high school together. He was a good brother, often sharing meals and spending the night with her.
JACKS CREEK, TN
Chester County Independent

Novelee Massengill – July 9, 2022

Novelee James Massengill, 88, of Henderson passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022 at Maplewood Health Care Center in Jackson. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Jennifer Dudney Davidson, Frank Bell and Harold Finley officiating. Burial was at Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home beginning at noon Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory at www.alz.org.
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

LOUISE SWAFFORD – Jan. 8, 1969 – July 6, 2022

Mammie Louise Climer Swafford, 53, of Jacks Creek passed away July 6, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Memorial services were 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Bro. Keith Carlson officiating. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday. She...
JACKS CREEK, TN
Chester County Independent

CCBOE discusses superintendent evaluation

Regarding the recent superintendent evaluation, the school board gave Director of Schools Troy Kilzer II a score of 785 out 900 possible points. The evaluation was broken into six categories. The results showed his lowest score being in “vision” with a score of 122 out of 150. He mentioned how his goal to improve that is to be able to increase the score by three points by this time next year.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Enville Community News

Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a great week. Goodbye June, hello July. The year is halfway over, and I am sure the last half will go as fast as the first. School will be back in session before we know it. I hope the kiddos enjoy this month! July 4th weekend came and went quickly. I hope everyone had a fun and safe holiday. Maybe you all got in some family time at home or at the river, camping or enjoying some fireworks. Our next big holiday we are looking forward to is Labor Day!
ENVILLE, TN
Milan Mirror-Exchange

Store closing leaves golden memories

One of Humboldt’s downtown businesses will be closing its doors for good. Brasfield’s Jewelry owners Roger and Debbie Brasfield are riding off into the sunset of retirement and closing the family-owned business. For 63 years, Brasfield’s Jewelry has been a staple on Main Street. Even though the store...
HUMBOLDT, TN
Chester County Independent

Sanders seeks Chester Co. Commissioner seat

I would like to take a moment to introduce myself as a candidate for County Commissioner representing the fourth district. My name is Dustin “Big Belly” Sanders. I am currently a manager for Pepsi supporting operations for a large portion of West Tennessee. I have been a resident in the West Chester Community along with my wife Charlotte, daughter Vivian, and dogs Otis and Taffy since 2011. My hobbies include spending time with my wife and daughter, experimenting with new recipes and operating Big Belly BBQ.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Silerton Community News

The Beshires and I just returned from a vacation out west. It was a packed but fun-filled trip. We toured 10 national parks across Utah, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Linda enjoyed Bryce Canyon and Monument Valley the best. For the John Wayne fans, Monument Valley was used in many John Wayne westerns. Kevin enjoyed seeing the saguaro cactus up close in Saguaro Cactus National Park. Willard wanted to see Death Valley, which had the hottest recorded temperature in history at one point. While we were touring the temperature hit 121 degrees Fahrenheit. One of my favorite parks was Capitol Reef. The rock formations were beautiful and we got to see some ancient petroglyphs. We spent a few days in Las Vegas and took the kids to a medieval dinner show called “Tournament of Kings.” Otto loved the knights and dragons, and Willow had a ball trying the feast of chicken, rolls and apple pies.
SILERTON, TN
Chester County Independent

Freed-Hardeman announces spring 2022 graduates

Freed-Hardeman University held its spring graduation ceremony May 14, 2022, in Loyd Auditorium. Approximately 350 students received degrees. In addition to baccalaureate and graduate degrees, 11 high school students enrolled in the university’s early admission program were awarded Associate in Arts degrees. Jada Arnold, of Henderson, TN, graduated with...
HENDERSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Henderson considering funding for Dixie Youth

The Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday July 14 for their July meeting. During the meeting, they are scheduled to consider funding for the Chester County Dixie Youth Association. Other business includes:. To consider an ordinance amending the 2022-2023 Budget to correct...
HENDERSON, TN
wnbjtv.com

Tulum reopens Carriage House Dr. location after nearly a year

JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- What was supposed to be just a couple of days closed for remodeling quickly became almost a year of closing the doors at Tulum on carriage house drive, that's because of worker shortages. “Last August, we had a few structural issues with some loose tile that was...
JACKSON, TN
Chester County Independent

Right to Know

Chad Raymon Wamble, 48, Henderson, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license, second or subsequent offense, possession of a schedule V controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and introducing contraband into a penal facility. He is held in the Chester County Jail awaiting court appearance.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Widening of I-40 bridges near Exit 79 to begin soon

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is starting a new construction project, which may add a delay in your commute. This is part three of the Interstate 40 widening project. “Beginning Thursday, signs are going up for the new interstate construction on I-40 here in Jackson. There...
JACKSON, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Dresden mayor sues city board of aldermen

DRESDEN, TN — The mayor of Dresden, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the city's board of aldermen. The Weakley County Press reports that Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn's civil complaint is asking for a "permanent restraining order and restoration of rights of office." The suit comes about a month...
DRESDEN, TN
WBBJ

JPD: Woman dead after early morning shooting at local bar

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a woman has died as a result of an early morning shooting on Monday. The department confirmed on Monday that 32-year-old Amanda Wilbourn died due to wounds received from a shooting in the Slide and Ride Tavern parking lot. The department...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
COVINGTON, TN

