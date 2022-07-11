Local residents receive degrees from UT Martin

Hello to everyone! It is good to be here with you one more time. For this is the day the Lord has made, so let us be happy in it and take things one day at a time. It is truly a blessing to be with you another day. Parents, you only have a few more weeks left to enjoy your children being home for the summer! The best time of your life is with family! Well, you know Ms. Patti Pickler retired this year from Southwest HRA. Patti was over the Summer Food Service Program and did an outstanding job while she was there. The City of Henderson would like to give a shout out to the people who took over Ms. Patti’s job – Ms. Lauralee Smith, director of Senior Services, and Ms. Amie Croom, Nutrition Coordinator. These ladies are doing an excellent job! The city wants to let you know how much we appreciate Southwest Human Resource Agency for the outstanding job they have been doing this year with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). They ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals while school is not in session. Lauralee, Amie and the staff have gone beyond the call of duty this year to ensure children and the elderly receive nutritional meals. For some of our children, this could be the only meal they receive. If you are interested and want more information about the Summer Food Program, please give Amie a call at 989-5111. To the people with the Summer Food Program, thank you for feeding so many of our children this summer!

HENDERSON, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO