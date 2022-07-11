Local residents receive degrees from UT Martin

Freed-Hardeman University held its spring graduation ceremony May 14, 2022, in Loyd Auditorium. Approximately 350 students received degrees. In addition to baccalaureate and graduate degrees, 11 high school students enrolled in the university’s early admission program were awarded Associate in Arts degrees. Jada Arnold, of Henderson, TN, graduated with...
Hello to everyone! It is good to be here with you one more time. For this is the day the Lord has made, so let us be happy in it and take things one day at a time. It is truly a blessing to be with you another day. Parents, you only have a few more weeks left to enjoy your children being home for the summer! The best time of your life is with family! Well, you know Ms. Patti Pickler retired this year from Southwest HRA. Patti was over the Summer Food Service Program and did an outstanding job while she was there. The City of Henderson would like to give a shout out to the people who took over Ms. Patti’s job – Ms. Lauralee Smith, director of Senior Services, and Ms. Amie Croom, Nutrition Coordinator. These ladies are doing an excellent job! The city wants to let you know how much we appreciate Southwest Human Resource Agency for the outstanding job they have been doing this year with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). They ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals while school is not in session. Lauralee, Amie and the staff have gone beyond the call of duty this year to ensure children and the elderly receive nutritional meals. For some of our children, this could be the only meal they receive. If you are interested and want more information about the Summer Food Program, please give Amie a call at 989-5111. To the people with the Summer Food Program, thank you for feeding so many of our children this summer!
Regarding the recent superintendent evaluation, the school board gave Director of Schools Troy Kilzer II a score of 785 out 900 possible points. The evaluation was broken into six categories. The results showed his lowest score being in “vision” with a score of 122 out of 150. He mentioned how his goal to improve that is to be able to increase the score by three points by this time next year.
Jason Lee Morris, 52, of Henderson passed away July 3, 2022 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Bro. Glenn Harris and Rhett and Austin Ramsay. Burial followed in Haltoms Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday.
Mammie Louise Climer Swafford, 53, of Jacks Creek passed away July 6, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Memorial services were 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Shackelford Funeral Directors – East Main Chapel with Bro. Keith Carlson officiating. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday. She...
Novelee James Massengill, 88, of Henderson passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022 at Maplewood Health Care Center in Jackson. Funeral services were 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shackelford Funeral Directors – Crook Avenue Chapel with Jennifer Dudney Davidson, Frank Bell and Harold Finley officiating. Burial was at Chester County Memory Gardens. The family received friends at the funeral home beginning at noon Tuesday. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her memory at www.alz.org.
“There is no death because what God created shares His life.” – unknown. Our community expresses sympathy to the family of Novelee James Massengill (10-27-33 to 7-9-2022), widow of Max Massengill. Her brother Harold and I attended high school together. He was a good brother, often sharing meals and spending the night with her.
I would like to take a moment to introduce myself as a candidate for County Commissioner representing the fourth district. My name is Dustin “Big Belly” Sanders. I am currently a manager for Pepsi supporting operations for a large portion of West Tennessee. I have been a resident in the West Chester Community along with my wife Charlotte, daughter Vivian, and dogs Otis and Taffy since 2011. My hobbies include spending time with my wife and daughter, experimenting with new recipes and operating Big Belly BBQ.
The Henderson Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 7 p.m. this evening, Thursday July 14 for their July meeting. During the meeting, they are scheduled to consider funding for the Chester County Dixie Youth Association. Other business includes:. To consider an ordinance amending the 2022-2023 Budget to correct...
Chester County Youth Theater hosted a theater retreat on June 15 and 16. Fifty Chester County students in the fourth through ninth grade participated in acting and music workshops and learned to perform a song from Matilda the musical that they showcased on Thursday night. Matilda the musical will be the fall production in association with Freed-Hardeman University’s Theater Department. CCYT Director, Becky Hartle, will be directing this musical alongside music director, Lauren Malecha, and choreographer, Jenna Britt. Any Chester County zoned student entering the fourth through ninth grade can try out for the musical in early September. One did not have to go to the retreat in order to try out for the musical. Spots will be limited for this production. Auditions will require the student to prepare pre-selected songs and learn choreography through a step-by-step video that will be sent out in early August. Information about auditions will be sent out through the Chester County Youth Theater Facebook Page. Pictured is Amelia Barr as she performs during the Matilda song they learned at theatre camp.
Hello from Enville! I hope everyone had a great week. Goodbye June, hello July. The year is halfway over, and I am sure the last half will go as fast as the first. School will be back in session before we know it. I hope the kiddos enjoy this month! July 4th weekend came and went quickly. I hope everyone had a fun and safe holiday. Maybe you all got in some family time at home or at the river, camping or enjoying some fireworks. Our next big holiday we are looking forward to is Labor Day!
The Chester County Commission will meet in their regular session meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at the Chester County Courthouse. The county plans to discuss the Educational Support Program for the Department of Health employees. There will also be a discussion on considering bids for the removal...
Cub Scout Day Camp July 18-22 Cub Scout Day Camp 2022 will be from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. July 18-22 at Freed-Hardeman University. The camp is for all rising first through fifth graders. Camp will offer various types of activities which may include archery, arts and crafts, shooting BBs, field sports, nature, and other fun and unique Cub Scout things. Cost is $125 after if paid after May 27. Fee includes five days of activities, camper t-shirt, collector’s patch, and insurance. Snack and lunch provided daily. Parents can also register as a camp volunteer. Parents who volunteer all week will receive 50% off registration for one child. Register online at http://wtacbsa.org.
Two Tennessee women were arrested on drug possession charges after a disturbance at a convenience store in Eddyville on Saturday. Lyon County deputies said the driver of a vehicle, 42-year old Karen Winberry of Cedar Grove, and passenger, 31-year old Kayla Walsh, also of Cedar Grove, were charged with third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and prescription not in a proper container. Winberry was also charged with DUI.
The Beshires and I just returned from a vacation out west. It was a packed but fun-filled trip. We toured 10 national parks across Utah, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. Linda enjoyed Bryce Canyon and Monument Valley the best. For the John Wayne fans, Monument Valley was used in many John Wayne westerns. Kevin enjoyed seeing the saguaro cactus up close in Saguaro Cactus National Park. Willard wanted to see Death Valley, which had the hottest recorded temperature in history at one point. While we were touring the temperature hit 121 degrees Fahrenheit. One of my favorite parks was Capitol Reef. The rock formations were beautiful and we got to see some ancient petroglyphs. We spent a few days in Las Vegas and took the kids to a medieval dinner show called “Tournament of Kings.” Otto loved the knights and dragons, and Willow had a ball trying the feast of chicken, rolls and apple pies.
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Multiple organizations are working together to throw you a baby shower!. For Carroll County residents only, a free drive-thru baby shower is being held on Aug. 24!. The baby shower will be at the Carroll County Civic Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You...
DRESDEN, TN — The mayor of Dresden, Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the city's board of aldermen. The Weakley County Press reports that Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn's civil complaint is asking for a "permanent restraining order and restoration of rights of office." The suit comes about a month...
A Tennessee man was shot and killed early Saturday in Mississippi where he’d been visiting with a female friend. Exactly what led to the shooting death of Willie Dickerson, 20 of Jackson, Tennessee, was immediately unclear, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. Deputies were called to an address...
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is starting a new construction project, which may add a delay in your commute. This is part three of the Interstate 40 widening project. “Beginning Thursday, signs are going up for the new interstate construction on I-40 here in Jackson. There...
