BUTTE — The start of Butte's six-game week lived up to its billing as the Miners managed to eke out two one-run road wins in Three Forks on Tuesday evening. Butte won both games 5-4, and needed an extra inning to get the job done in game two. The Miners eliminated the Outlaws from conference title contention and tightened their own grip on the South A Conference's top seed.

BUTTE, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO