The City of Yuma will host its annual Back to School Rodeo at 7:00 am Saturday, July 16, at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive. This year’s drive-through event will distribute a drawstring or synch-styled backpack filled with school supplies to the first 2,000 children. Backpacks are limited to one per child, and the child must be present to receive them.

YUMA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO