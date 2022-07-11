ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

SIUE to present Biblical inspired musical

By Jill Moon
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will present "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" for two full weekends in July. The SIUE Department of Theater and Dance's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" is told entirely through song with the help of a main character, Narrator. The musical "Joseph and...

The Telegraph

July swells with summer fun

From broncs to brass horns, the region again is filled with amazing entertainment options this weekend. • On Thursday, the IPRA/MRCA Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. at the Jersey County Fair in Jerseryville. Come see top riders and grab some great fair food. • Also on Thursday, The Dead Roses...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Grafton features music, art in July

GRAFTON - Not only is Music In The Park still going strong, now there's a new music series to enjoy by the rivers' confluence. Grafton's free concert series Music In The Park continues at The Grove Memorial Park through Aug. 11, from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday. Upcoming dates are July 14 with Flip the Frog; July 21, Jake Weber and the Lonesome Drifters; July 28, Hookie; Aug. 4, Georgie Portz and Friends of Bluegrass; and, Aug. 11, Tanglefoot. Don't forget a lawn chair or blanket, canned good donation and cash to participate in the 50/50 raffle. Follow Grafton's Music In The Park Facebook page for more information. Dee's Riverside Retreat, 1446 W. Main St., has live music open to the public all summer long every other Sunday starting at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. with the sounds of DJ 705. The dates are July 31 with Ife Jacob and Eklectik Soul; Aug. 14, Coleman Hughes Project; and, Aug. 28, Cheryl Carter and the Groov-Junkeez. Tickets cost $20-$25 at the door. More information is available at www.deesriversideretreat.com .
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

RISE celebrates artists of color

The two-month-long RISE: Artists of Color Showcase at the Jacoby Arts Center closed over the weekend with a special reception that highlighted the six featured artists. Guests mingled with the artists and viewed the vibrant, evocative and emotional works of art one final time. St. Louis artist Olivia Obi was asked about the inspiration behind her colorful paintings. "I mainly think about how I want to see more Black women represented in the western field of art," Obi said. "When I grew up, Black women weren't really shown as the main character in their own story and they were mainly shown in servitude."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Proud Exhibition debuts Friday

ALTON - The Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, will host the The Proud Exhibition opening reception 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 15. The exhibit will feature LGBTQIA+ connected art in the Simmons, Hanly, Conroy Main Gallery. The exhibit will run until Aug. 21 Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Opera for Kids packs Edwardsville library

EDWARDSVILLE - Opera Edwardsville enjoyed another huge turnout for its Opera for Kids, now in its fourth year. The cast represented artists from all over the Metro East, including Alton, Collinsville, Bunker Hill, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and Belleville, as well as St. Louis. Alton's own Spencer Domer played Baby Bear in this year's Opera for Kids' "Goldilocks and the Three Singing Bears." The free public performance took place Saturday at the Edwardsville Public Library. Over the past three years the opera has reached more than 5,000 children.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Dashboard Dining: Bobby's bound homecoming weekend

MARYVILLE — Saturday was a beautiful day for Bobby's Frozen Custard. It's that time in the summer when ice cream or custard is almost a daily must! Going for custard is slightly healthier, nutritionists generally agree. After running an errand for eyeglasses with Steve, one of my nearest and dearest, it was time for a summer visit to Bobby's at 2525 N. Center St./Route 159, in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Lewis and Clark renews Children's House agreement

GODFREY - During the Lewis and Clark Community College board meeting Tuesday night, trustees voted to extend the agreement with the Montessori Children's House on the college campus. In 1988, Lewis and Clark established an on-campus child care facility to enable students with children a place to leave their children while they attend classes. The agreement will last until June 30, 2023. The house's rent is set for $18,000 for the year, $1,500 a month.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

VSalon draws inspiration from Riverbend

ALTON - Innovation, the latest in style trends and consistency in what clients want is at the core of the VSalon By Valerie method and services. VSalon By Valerie, a full-service hair salon and blow dry lounge, 102 W. 7th St., in Alton, is a new business in one of the city's historic buildings at the former home of the Duncan Foundry and Machine Co., a storied machine works facility. It opened its doors this spring and now its blow out lounge is now fully operating. "We cater to all hair types," said VSalon By Valerie founder, owner, educator and Master Stylist Valerie Baumann.  The names of each blow out lounge service also calls to anyone in the Riverbend who appreciates the city's history
ALTON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

See Incredible Footage of KISS Playing the KSHE Kite Fly in 1974 in St. Louis

It’s not often that we get to see vintage St. Louis concert footage (with matching audio) in such high quality, so this footage from the KSHE Kite Fly is jaw-dropping. The KSHE Kite Fly festivals are a huge part of St. Louis music history. St. Louis’ favorite classic rock station always brings the party and that was never more true than it was on March 29, 1974 when they introduced St. Louis to KISS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

St. Paul Church Trinity Hall – The Korte Company

St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, Illinois, and The Korte Company worked closely together to design and construct Trinity Hall – a 9,458-square-foot addition located at their current location. The expansion was designed to connect the existing church, rectory and parish center and serve as a new gathering space for the congregation.
HIGHLAND, IL
The Telegraph

Evergreen Place plans luau

ALTON — Evergreen Place Supportive Living is planning a "Luau on the Patio" 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at 100 Glenhaven Drive in Alton. The event will feature food and entertainment by Big Papa G.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Broadway building will come down

A damaged Broadway building in Alton will be coming down. Employees of Stutz Excavating cut wood Wednesday to erect a walled-off area in front of the building identified as 619 E. Broadway.
ALTON, IL
FOX 2

All-Star Restaurant Week in Alton, Collinsville

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Foodies can round the bases and fill their stomachs during the upcoming All-Star Restaurant Week in both Alton and Collinsville. It’s a chance for locals and tourists alike to try a new restaurant or visit one of their favorites. Participating restaurants will have specials for lunch and dinner from July 12 to July 19.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Swansea, IL USA

Hello, my name is Austin and I’m a 30 year old Man. I went disc golfing with 4 friends and my wife last night and we lost 3 discs in the woods between us all on different holes. So this morning I got up with the Sunrise and went out on my own to see if I would have better luck finding them in brighter light. It was a beautiful warm morning so I brought my dog as well. After being super excited about finding all 3 discs in under an hour, which was pretty good considering the size of the course, I had a walk back to my car about 3/4 of a mile. Half way back near one of the baskets I saw something on the ground and I don’t like litter so I figured I’d pick it up. It happened to be this heart and I thought it was kind of cool so I Kept it. I went to my last day of leadership at church for our youth group because we are moving in 2 weeks, I’m now painting at my in-laws to help them out, and my wife and 2 girls came as well so it’s been an awesome day so far. I just showed my wife and mother in law and they also thought it was cool to find so I decided to actually post this! Thank you for a spark of joy in a blessed life 🙏🏼
SWANSEA, IL
The Telegraph

Cancer group meeting Saturday

ALTON — The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for women with cancer will be held 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 16 in the upper level of Alton Square Mall in the OSF HealthCare suite.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

All-Star Restaurant Week features 29 sites

ALTON — All-Star Restaurant Week July 12-19 will feature 29 dining opportunities in Alton, East Alton, Grafton and Collinsville as well as two commemorative glasses. Participating restaurants will offer fixed price lunches at $15 and dinners at $30. In some cases, two can dine for $30. “Restaurant Week is...
ALTON, IL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Creve Coeur City Council to hear plan for movie theatre, ropes course

CREVE COEUR, Mo–A plan to bring a movie theater back to life in Creve Coeur will get a first hearing before the city council here Monday night. B&B Theatres announced last fall that it acquired the former West Olive AMC Theatre which closed in November 2020, located at 12657 Olive Boulevard.
CREVE COEUR, MO
