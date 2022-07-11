ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the papers say – July 11

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
What the papers say – July 11

The nation’s papers are led by competitors heating up in the race to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

The Guardian, The Times and i report the contest looks set to come down to a battle between Rishi Sunak and “one of the rest”.

The Daily Telegraph says Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the latest to put her hand up for the top job with a vow to “cut taxes on day one”.

Metro says Conservative MPs will meet on Monday evening to decide the rules on the leadership contest, with the Financial Times reporting candidates will likely be required to need the support of 10% of the party to be officially nominated.

The Daily Express leads with contender Nadhim Zahawi hitting back at “smears” over his tax and financial affairs, with The Independent reporting Mr Zahawi has vowed to publish his tax returns in full if he is elected PM.

Mr Sunak has denied links to “toxic” former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says patients are being forced to wait for more than a day at A&E as ambulance crews face their “worst ever crisis”.

And the Daily Star leads with the heatwave leaving Britain hotter than Hawaii.

The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'They're behaving like they've just arrived from the moon': Labour's Keir Starmer blasts jostling Tory leadership rivals over 'fantasy economics' tax cut plans after months spent defending Boris Johnson's increases

Sir Keir Starmer accused Tory leadership hopefuls of plucking £200 billion of un-costed commitments from the 'magic money tree' today as he accused them of 'fantasy economics'. The Labour leader used a speech in Gateshead to lash out at the dozen or so MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Unite now or we lose': Liz Truss issues stark warning to Tory Right as leadership battle hots up... with Rishi Sunak topping poll and Penny Mordaunt surging into second place

The Tory Right was under pressure to unite behind Liz Truss last night amid warnings Penny Mordaunt could exploit their divisions. The Foreign Secretary emerged as the leading candidate of the Conservative Right yesterday after securing 50 votes in the first round of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson. But...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: New prime minister to be revealed on 5 September

The new prime minister will be revealed on 5 September after the Conservative party announced the leadership race rules.Many Tory MPs wanted Boris Johnson forced out more quickly but grassroots Conservatives appeared to fight off an attempt to remove him before then.Candidates in the race to be the next leader will be whittled down to two by several rounds of voting among MPs before the vote goes to the Tory membership.The first vote by MPs will take place on Wednesday, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories said after the group met on Monday evening.The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadine Dorries claims ‘coup’ brought down Boris Johnson

Nadine Dorries has accused fellow Tory MPs of staging a “coup” against Boris Johnson.The Culture Secretary has been one of the Prime Minister’s most ardent supporters, sticking by him even as support for his leadership collapsed at Westminster.In a pre-released clip from BBC Panorama, Ms Dorries says: “I was quite stunned that there were people who thought that removing the Prime Minister who won the biggest majority that we’ve had since Margaret Thatcher in less than three years.“Just the the anti-democratic nature of what they’re doing alone was enough to alarm me.Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries MP tells @BBCLauraK she believes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nadhim Zahawi would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

Conservative leadership hopeful Nadhim Zahawi has said he would “certainly” give Boris Johnson a cabinet role if the caretaker prime minister is keen for a job after leaving No 10.The chancellor insisted he remained a loyal ally of Mr Johnson, despite publicly urging him to stand down amid a flurry of ministerial resignations last week.“Boris Johnson is a friend of mine for 30 years,” Mr Zahawi told LBC on Wednesday. “If he wishes to serve in cabinet then I would certainly offer him a job.”He added: “He has been probably the most consequential prime minister of his generation. He’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Sir Bernard Jenkin endorses Suella Braverman for Tory leader

Suella Braverman will "inspire" the Conservative Party and the country, Sir Bernard Jenkin has said in his endorsement of the attorney general to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister. The chair of the European Research Group (ERG) Steering committee said that Braverman was one of the "bravest" and "most principled"...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak wins first Tory leadership ballot but Penny Mordaunt has momentum

Penny Mordaunt is the new favourite to be the next Tory leader and prime minister, after a stunning surge in support among party MPs and members that left her rivals floundering.The little-known former defence secretary was defeated by Rishi Sunak in the first leadership ballot – by 88 votes to 67 – but is the candidate with momentum behind her, as the race hots up.Mrs Mordaunt leapfrogged Liz Truss into second place, ahead of a second ballot on Wednesday, and is also the overwhelming choice of the Tory grassroots who will pick the next leader, according to a bombshell...
WORLD
The Independent

Who is backing who? Tory MPs offer support as six leadership hopefuls remain

As the race to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party picks up steam, many Tory MPs have publicly revealed who has their backing.As of 9pm on Wednesday, the PA news agency had confirmed the intentions of more than 200 Tory Members of Parliament regarding which candidate they support.MPs are understood to have shown their backing where they have declared as much on social media, been quoted in the press or confirmed their intentions directly with PA.On Wednesday the list of hopefuls was reduced to six when Jeremy Hunt and Nadhim Zahawi were eliminated after failing to receive...
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut.
POLITICS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak – live: Shapps pulls out of Tory leadership race to back ex-chancellor

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has pulled out of the race to replace Boris Johnson and has instead backed Rishi Sunak to be the next Tory leader and prime minister.Appearing onstage at the former chancellor’s campaign launch, Dominic Raab defended Mr Sunak – who has faced criticism from rivals over his stance that instant tax cuts are a “fairytale” – as being a “true Conservative”.His campaign launch – and those of Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat – came as Sir Keir Starmer prepared to table a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson’s government for after PMQs on Wednesday, as...
WORLD
