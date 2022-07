Chris Jericho says he was ready to bite Brock Lesnar‘s nose off during their infamous backstage confrontation. Lesnar’s match with Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam 2016 was one of the most memorable main events in recent memory, as “The Beast Incarnate” won by blasting Orton with elbows to the head, busting him open in the process, until the referee awarded the former UFC star the victory via TKO. Jericho didn’t agree with the overly stiff style of the elbows, and his reaction led to a showdown between him and Lesnar.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO