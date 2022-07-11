ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hugo and Mr. Bathing Ape Launch Capsule

By Obi Anyanwu
 2 days ago
The Hugo x Mr. Bathing Ape collection. Courtesy Photo

Hugo this month released a new collaboration with Bape’s formalwear line Mr. Bathing Ape at select Boss stores and Saks Fifth Avenue as the exclusive retail partner.

The collection debuted at the metaverse event ComplexLand in May, where users could shop pieces in the Hugo pop-up store, dress their avatars in the collaboration hoodie and create their own shopping experience.

The signature Bape camouflage has been applied on many pieces in the collaboration as details including a pocket T-shirt, cargo pants, hoodie pocket and hood, and inner blazer lining, and as the main draw of some styles like a short suit, boxer briefs and handkerchief. A dual branded logo appears throughout the collection as well and Bapesta sneakers round out the collection in a black, gray camouflage and red colorway. Additional products include socks and skateboards.

Retail prices range from $34 to $595.

To support the collection the partners created a campaign with producers from Germany, France and the U.K. and upcoming artists like Big Matthew, who appears in the collection.

Bape has been upping its number of collaborations this year, teaming with Comme des Garçons, Heron Preston, Reebok and Crocs. This collaboration marks the first for Hugo.

