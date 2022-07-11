Florida Man Uses Law Mower To 'Try" And Evade Police 🤦🏻‍♂️

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a home invasion as investigators search for three of the four suspects. Deputies were called to a home invasion off Pinestead Road on Thursday, July 7. Three men approached the front door. One man pretends to know the victim, and he unlocks the door. Once the door is open, two of them push the man into his house and attack him, according to deputies. A third man pulls a gun from his pants and waits outside. That man (below) is who the ECSO is trying to identify.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO