Florida State

Florida Man Uses Law Mower To 'Try" And Evade Police 🤦🏻‍♂️

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Dusty Mobley arrested early Saturday after trying to get away from authorities by putting a John Deere mower into "high gear". He's been on the run after escaping the last time...

WKRG News 5

3 wanted for home invasion: Escambia Co. deputies

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a home invasion as investigators search for three of the four suspects. Deputies were called to a home invasion off Pinestead Road on Thursday, July 7. Three men approached the front door. One man pretends to know the victim, and he unlocks the door. Once the door is open, two of them push the man into his house and attack him, according to deputies. A third man pulls a gun from his pants and waits outside. That man (below) is who the ECSO is trying to identify.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man with 70 felony charges arrested in Florida after multi-state crime spree

BUNNEL, Fla. (WFLA) — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man with 70 prior felony charges on July 8, accusing him of going on a multi-state crime spree. According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies pulled over Stephen Johnson, 36, at around 7 a.m. for impeding the flow of traffic on I-95. The deputy also noticed that the tag did not match the car it was attached to. Johnson reportedly slowed down to 45 mph in the left lane to prevent police from getting behind him.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Florida man threatens landscaper with gun over parking dispute

Clearwater, FL - A parking dispute between two Florida men turned heated last week when one man grabbed a rifle and threatened the other. Clearwater Police say the incident, which happened last Thursday on Boylan Avenue in Clearwater, was captured on camera. One of the men involved, Jeremy Lee, tells...
CLEARWATER, FL
Alleged theft at Florida Walmart ends with threats, racist language

Hendry County, FL - An argument over stolen windshield wipers turned into a racial incident in the parking lot of a Southwest Florida Walmart. According to the Hendry County Sheriff's office, employees at the Labelle Wal-Mart accused customer Casey Kaye of stealing items, claiming he didn't ring up all of his items in the self checkout line.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Attempted murder suspect, 75, extradited from Fla.

An elderly Atmore man, held in the Escambia County (Fla,) Jail since February 2021 for trying to run down several law enforcement officers with his car, has been extradited to Alabama to face charges here. The Escambia County Detention Center website shows that 75-year-old Lem Roy Sanders, who is said...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Former Florida deputy indicted for fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County deputy was indicted on fraud charges after he allegedly exploited an elderly person for $10,000. A federal grand jury indicted Scott P. Haines, 49, on multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
Man shot while driving on US 131 in Wyoming

WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Public safety officers in Wyoming are investigating after a man was shot while driving on U.S. 131 between Burton and 28th yesterday. His injuries are not life-threatening. Detectives don't believe the shooting was random.
WYOMING STATE
Alabama Jail Escapee Charged In Murder Of Corrections Officer Accomplice

An Alabama inmate is facing felony murder charges in the death of a correctional officer that helped him escape. Casey White was indicted by a grand jury last week for the death of Vicki White, who helped the man escape from Lauderdale County jail in late April. Vicki died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot as police closed in on them following a car chase. The pair had been on the run for 11 days and crossing into several states. The chase ended in Indiana. Casey White is already in the middle of a 75-year sentence and is being held in a state prison.
ALABAMA STATE
Town Of Salina Teen Arrested For Robbing A Twenty Year Old Woman

Town of Salina, N.Y. - A 15 year old Town of Salina boy after robbing a 20 year old woman. Onondaga County Sheriff’s say the woman made arrangements on Facebook Marketplace to meet the boy and sell an Apple I-Phone. When the victim arrived at Orchard Estates Apartments she was approached by the teen, who grabbed the Phone, pushed her to the ground and ran. Deputies found the teen who lived at the apartment complex and arrested him. The victim was treated at the hospital for a concussion and minor injuries.
Atmore man arrested for burglary July 5

An Atmore man was arrested and charged with burglary on July 5, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Eddie T. Woods, 41, of Atmore, was charged with burglary III, and additional narcotics charges are pending further testing. McMann said...
ATMORE, AL
Destin tourist crashes into K9 patrol car, charged with DUI

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tourist is charged with DUI after ramming his black Mustang into a deputy K9 patrol car over the weekend in Destin, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the man driving was from Atlanta and tested at nearly twice the legal drinking limit. According to OCSO, the man […]
DESTIN, FL
UPDATE: Missing, non-verbal Pensacola woman found safe

UPDATE - 2:15 p.m. PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Police say the missing, non-verbal 28-year-old woman has been found safe. Moments before announcing the update, police said traffic was blocked on Three Mile bridge from Pensacola to Gulf Breeze as officers tried to make contact with a missing person who was in the pedestrian lane.
PENSACOLA, FL

