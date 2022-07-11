ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Arts Beat: Sevenars stocks up on Schubert this month

By Mark G. Auerbach
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Public Speaking 101,” Mark St. Germain’s comedy, has its world premiere at Great Barrington Public Theatre, July 14-24. Jim Frangione directs the play about a neurotic amateur actress, who leads her community theater class of terrified adults to compete in their county’s First Annual Public Speaking Competition. For details:...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSBS

This Fun First Annual Music Festival Takes Place in the Berkshires This Weekend

As the summer continues to heat up in the Berkshires, live entertainment is heating up as well. Think about all of the live music we're able to enjoy including Live on the Lake, Sounds of Summer, Party in the Park, Berkshire Busk, the Town of Great Barrington's Summer Concert Series, and many, many more..honestly, way too many to mention which just shows how much live, free music is saturating Berkshire County this summer. Hey, summer in the Berkshires, who could ask for anything better?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, MA
City
Stockbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Becket, MA
Great Barrington, MA
Entertainment
City
Great Barrington, MA
ashlandmass.com

Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley High School graduate wins Miss Massachusetts pageant

Wellesley High School graduate Katrina Kincade is no stranger to donning an evening gown and answering tough questions on the fly, with grace and poise. The winner earlier this month of the 2022 Miss Massachusetts pageant at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts in Worcester, the precursor to the Miss America competition, started gaining experience as a Wellesley Middle School student.
WELLESLEY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Abraham
Person
Schumann
Person
Shakespeare
WWLP 22News

Storm damage reports in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thunderstorms came through parts of western Massachusetts Tuesday evening bringing down trees and power lines. 22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines due to those thunderstorms. Storm Damage Reports:. Springfield: Tree down on Gillette Avenue, large tree down on cars on Brookdale...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Open seats remain for annual Take the Mic

SPRINGFIELD - There is still time for parents to sign their daughters up for the ninth annual Take the Mic program if they would like to improve their public speaking skills. Take the Mic is one of the six College for Kids Summer Programs that Springfield Technical Community College is currently offering.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Kripalu CEO says yoga center will expand Berkshire resident discount program as part of 50th anniversary inclusion efforts

This year, the Stockbridge, Massachusetts health and yoga retreat Kripalu is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Originally founded in Sumneytown, Pennsylvania in 1972, the center eventually relocated to its current Berkshire location in 1983. In 2020, under the strain of the pandemic, Kripalu closed its doors and let go of 450 staffers. With new CEO Robert Mulhall, it reopened to guests and rehired hundreds of employees in the summer of 2021. Now, Mulhall tells WAMC that Kripalu is both reimagining its mission and attempting to make the center more inclusive as it reaches the key milestone.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
worcestermag.com

First Person: Scenes from a 50th high school reunion

At my 50th high-school reunion, my classmate Nick kept introducing his spouse as “This is my second wife, Carol.”. I finally asked Nick how long they’ve been married. “Eighteen years,” he replied. I suggested that 18 years qualifies as enough time to just introduce Carol as "your...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Connecticut River#Stock#Russian#American#Shakespeare Company#Beatric
thereminder.com

Krispy’s offers classic American food in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN – After months of speculation and questions online, Krispy’s finally opened its doors in Belchertown with a soft launch on July 5 at the former site of Almeida’s Country Café. Phyllis Gertsios, who is helping her son Yianni with the business, said her mother Anna...
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WNAW

That Time I Walked Right By Claire Danes When She Was in the Berkshires

Berkshire County has become quite the cultural mecca and many people including celebrities want a piece of the action. From time to time there are celebrity sightings in Berkshire County whether it's Elizabeth Banks coming home and enjoying ice cream at one of her favorite Pittsfield ice cream spots, or Weird Al Yankovic poking fun at a Williamstown crosswalk, or the busiest drummer in the business, Kenny Aronoff coming home to Stockbridge to put on a performance at Monument Mountain Regional High School or the Mahaiwe Performing Arts or just to visit his friends and classmates from Monument. There's no doubt that celebrities love taking part in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Beach Party Returns After 2-Year Absence

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Beach Party is returning after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, July 16, weather permitting with the rain date scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The annual beach party has endured many trials and tribulations over the years but has become a local favorite...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Theater Company to Pay $684 Per Week to Fill Role

Are you in the theater business? Are you trying to pick up some more jobs? Do you know somebody who is looking for theater work? There's no doubt that many folks weren't filling too many theater production roles during the pandemic and folks were struggling to find work. Many things changed during the pandemic and the difficulty of making ends meet was near the top of the list if not at the tippy top. Luckily more productions are coming back to fruition and a Berkshire County theater production company is looking for you to fill a role while earning some decent pay.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local journalist’s 95th Birthday honored by Springfield community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A special 95th birthday party was held at the log cabin for local journalist Barbara Bernard. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the celebration, honoring Barbara’s legacy in the city of Springfield. “Barbara Bernard is a respected professional in journalism for the better part of seven decades....
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
78K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy