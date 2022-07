On Tuesday, the Board of Alders unanimously approved Karl Jacobson’s appointment as the Chief of Police. Jacobson, who is a 15+ year veteran of the New Haven Police Department and is currently serving as Police Chief, was nominated by Mayor Justin Elicker on May 23. Before joining the NHPD, Jacobson served for nine years as a Police Officer and Task Force Officer with the East Providence Police Department in Rhode Island until 2007. He received a bachelor’s degree in sociology and justice studies from Rhode Island College and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO