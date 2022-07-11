ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man Climbs Vincent Thomas Bridge, Brings Traffic To A Halt

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who reportedly was armed and climbed to the top of Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro on Sunday has come down and has been transported to a...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Fire Burns Vacant Theater in Hollywood Area, Causing Partial Collapse

A fire was burning through the roof of an empty, two-story theater in Hollywood on Wednesday morning, as firefighters worked to contain the flames. Newschopper4 was over the blaze, which filled the air with billowing smoke as firefighters sprayed hoses onto the roof. A tall crane with a hose attached could also be seen spraying water from above the building to douse the fire.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

2 Children and Parent Self-Extricate from Overturned Vehicle

Norwalk, Los Angeles County, CA: A parent and two children self-extricated from an overturned vehicle after a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in the city of Norwalk. California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a report around 10:10 p.m., July 11, of a solo overturned vehicle on East 105 onto the North 605 Freeway interchange.
NORWALK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

A speeding car flipped over and ejected 7, killing 3, in Orange

Orange, CA- On Saturday July 9, 2022, 19-year-old Azarie Fuller from Exeter, Ca was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima responsible for the collision that killed three people. The vehicle was occupied by Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult. At approximately 2:47 a.m.,...
ORANGE, CA
paininthepass.info

Multiple-Vehicle Crash Jammed The Monday Morning Commute For Hours On Southbound I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> No injures were reported after a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 15 in Hesperia on Monday morning. The California Highway Patrol said the series of collisions started when a total of five vehicles collided and then two more crash in the traffic backup. The fast lane was blocked with three vehicles with heavy damage.
HESPERIA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Motorcyclist killed in East L.A. crash

East Los Angeles -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening in a collision with a vehicle. The crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. at Whittier and Atlantic boulevards, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt. A witness reported the rider was on the ground, unresponsive and bleeding. Paramedics began...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
NBC Los Angeles

Man Identified After Possible Road Rage Shooting Death in Watts

A man was shot and killed just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while exiting the 105 freeway in Watts as a result of a possible road rage shooting. The LA County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Carlos Hernandez of Los Angeles. The shooter followed the victim's car close by,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Reported on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

A fatal traffic crash occurred Monday on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Two left lanes of the northbound freeway were blocked due to the investigation into the fatality, Caltrans reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
WEHOville.com

Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim police investigate fatal hit-and-run, search for at least two suspects

Authorities are searching for at least two suspects wanted for their involvement in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Anaheim Monday evening. According to Anaheim Police Department, a man was fatally struck as he attempted to cross Lincoln Avenue near State College Boulevard. The man, whom officers believe may be a transient in his 40s, was first hit by a white SUV being driven by a woman in her 30s, before he was again struck by the driver of a white SUV and then a white sedan.Only the woman driving the first white SUV stopped at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe she was under the influence at the time of the collision.Officers were working to investigate the circumstances leading up to the incident and identify the suspects who fled from the scene. 
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Culver City; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead in Culver City Tuesday, and authorities were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. The man was found just after 7 a.m. in the 5900 block of Buckingham Parkway, according to the Culver City Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He...
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS LA

Pilot suffers minor injuries after plane crashes in Oxnard

An investigation was underway in Oxnard after the pilot of a small plane suffered minor injuries when their plane crashed Sunday. According to Oxnard Police Department, the plane crashed at around 2 p.m. near S. Ventura Boulevard and W. 5th Street, just outside of the Oxnard Airport. The pilot was...
OXNARD, CA
signalscv.com

Inmate transport bus involved in collision

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate transporting bus was involved in a traffic collision in Valencia on Monday, according to first responders. The collision was first reported on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at 12:24 p.m. Officer Josh Greengard of the California Highway...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Vincent Thomas Bridge shut down following report of armed man

The Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro was shut down to through-traffic Sunday afternoon following a report of a man armed with a firearm. The California Highway Patrol responded to the bridge over the Los Angeles Harbor around 1:15 p.m. Officers received reports that a man on the bridge was armed with a firearm. CHP […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Rachel Vargas Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 10 Freeway [West Covina, CA]

Woman Pronounced Dead after Fatal Pedestrian Accident near Holt Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol, the fatal collision happened around 12:41 a.m., near Holt Avenue. For reasons unknown, a woman was walking along the slow eastbound lanes of the highway wearing dark clothing. There, the driver of a passing vehicle...
WEST COVINA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy