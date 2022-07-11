ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Two people reportedly injured in fire at chemical plant in East St. Louis

By Carolyn P. Smith
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wq8HG_0gbBxyY000

Multiple fire departments responded to a chemical fire at a resins plant in East St. Louis late Sunday night.

St. Louis television stations reported two people were injured. The BND is working to confirm the information and get further details.

Assistant Chief George McClellan of the East St. Louis Fire Department told the BND the fire was at the Nuplex building in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue. Nuplex is now part of Allnex USA chemical company.

KMOV 4 reported that the fire could be seen coming from the roof of the Allnex building Sunday night.

Allnex USA Inc., which merged with Nuplex in 2016, is located at 2904 Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis.

The company produces adhesives, sealants and specialty coatings.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Illinois chemical plant explosion: 2 hurt in East St. Louis blast

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were wounded in an explosion at an Illinois chemical plant late Sunday, authorities said. Update 7:25 a.m. EDT July 11: According to KMOV-TV, a tank exploded about 10 p.m. outside Allnex USA’s plant on Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis. Two men, ages 28 and 32, were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. Crews said one of the victims had chemical burns on more than half of his body, the news outlet reported.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Saint Louis, IL
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Saint Louis, MO Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
East Saint Louis, IL
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
East Saint Louis, IL
Accidents
5 On Your Side

19-year-old in custody after armed carjacking, police chase in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody after a carjacking and police chase in St. Louis early Tuesday morning. At around 12:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called to the 1000 block of Geyer Avenue for a report of a “hold up.” The victim told officers she was in the area when a car pulled up next to her. She said two people got out of the car and pointed a gun at her, pushed her against her car and took her keys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemical Company#Chemical Plant#St Louis Fire Department#Accident#Bnd#Nuplex#Allnex Usa Inc
KMOV

Mid-day gunfire erupts in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People were scrambling for cover and sheltering in place when gunfire rang out around noon Tuesday at North 15th Street and Olive Street in downtown St. Louis. Residents of Skyline Apartments told us they heard a barrage of gunfire. “I was on Facetime with my...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Belleville News-Democrat

Metro-east man gets federal prison sentence for armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis

An Alorton man was sentenced to 10 years and six months in federal prison for an armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis. According to documents filed in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Charles Stevenson, 20, threatened the owner of a Nissan Altima with a AR 15-style rifle before speeding away in his car shortly after midnight on November 18, 2020.
ALORTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Crash in south county leads to road closure

ST. LOUIS – An early Monday morning crash has left a south county road closed momentarily. It was around 6:40 a.m. when a two-car crash on Lemay Ferry Road at 255 took place. As the investigation continues, traffic is now being diverted to South County Mall. One person was reportedly wheeled on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. No injuries have been confirmed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wlds.com

IL Rte. 267 Shut Down in Jersey County Yesterday After Stand Off Near Medora

Illinois Route 267 between Rockbridge and Kemper on the Greene-Jersey County Line was shut down yesterday due to a stand off. WBGZ in Alton reports that a portion of Route 267 through Medora was closed for several hours after authorities were attempting to determine if a man was armed and holding hostages in a home sitting along the highway. Traffic was re-routed for much of the afternoon while authorities from multiple agencies worked to defuse the situation. Helicopters were called in to keep an eye on the situation.
JERSEY COUNTY, IL
KMOV

1 dead, 1 injured after dog attack in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One man is dead and another is injured after a dog attack in St. Louis City over the weekend. The attack happened in the 4800 block of San Francisco Ave. between Saturday at 11:30 p.m. and Sunday at 6:30 a.m. Officers responded to a call for police help after a 62-year-old man was found dead in the backyard of the home. Police said the man suffered from a significant amount of wounds to the body.
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
212
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy