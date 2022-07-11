Two people reportedly injured in fire at chemical plant in East St. Louis

Multiple fire departments responded to a chemical fire at a resins plant in East St. Louis late Sunday night.

St. Louis television stations reported two people were injured. The BND is working to confirm the information and get further details.

Assistant Chief George McClellan of the East St. Louis Fire Department told the BND the fire was at the Nuplex building in the 2900 block of Missouri Avenue. Nuplex is now part of Allnex USA chemical company.

KMOV 4 reported that the fire could be seen coming from the roof of the Allnex building Sunday night.

Allnex USA Inc., which merged with Nuplex in 2016, is located at 2904 Missouri Avenue in East St. Louis.

The company produces adhesives, sealants and specialty coatings.