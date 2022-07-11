COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Von Miller will always be a Bronco. The two-time Super Bowl champion held a charity golf tournament at the Country Club of Colorado, in Colorado Springs. Proceeds benefitted Von's Vision, Miller's charity with provided eye care, and eyewear, to low-income students.

Miller has had an eventful year. After being traded to the Rams in the middle of last season, Miller helped LA win Super Bowl 56. He signed a 6-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills in the off-season. But Miller will always be a Denver Bronco.

“Even though my career is in Buffalo, my life, and my heart is still here in Colorado," Miller said. "I love it here. To leave Denver, and go win a Super Bowl, that’s probably the only way it could’ve been sweet for me. I didn’t wanna go. I wanted to stay here with my guys, but it happened. I’m in Buffalo now. I’ve still got my mind, and my heart, and my soul is still here in Colorado.

Winning the Super Bowl back in 2015 created this addiction to get back there. The last six years we didn’t even make the playoffs, so I was hungry to get back into the playoffs. I was hungry to win again. My prayers were answered.”

Miller is still a huge Colorado sports fan, and got to see the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup.

"It was sick," Miller said. "I’ve been to Avs games before. I’ve been to the Nuggets games before. Ball Arena was crazy man! It was exciting to be a fan here in Colorado again. All we need is the Nuggets next, and Denver will be on fire.”

In week 2 of the preseason, the Broncos host the Bills. If he wants, Miller can suit up and play against his former team.

“I don’t know," Miller said. "It’s year 12, (it's) preseason. We’ll just have to see. I always like going out there and sharpening the knife. Going out there and play against Denver, it would be weird, but if that’s what I’ve got to do, I’ll go out there and try my best.”

The post Bronco at heart: Von Miller holds golf tournament in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO .