ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, IL

Over 50 veterans honored at ceremony in Peru

walls102.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERU – The LaSalle County Veterans Assistance Commission hosted a special event on Saturday to honor those that have served in the armed forces from 1955-1975. A Vietnam Veterans lapel pin and a certificate was given to over 50...

www.walls102.com

Comments / 1

Related
walls102.com

Officials unveil Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch Center’s new home

PERU – City officials and Illinois Valley Regional Dispatch personnel celebrated the ribbon cutting of IVRD’s expanded new home on Wednesday morning. The dispatch center, also the former Peru Police Department building on 503 4th Street in Peru will serve as an extension for dispatchers serving the Illinois Valley. Building and Grounds Chairman and Peru Police Lieutenant Douglas Bernabei, says talks of the city combined force began back in 2004, then once new legislation passed, area cities came together to form the regional dispatch center in 2016.
PERU, IL
Mendota Reporter

Sweet Corn Festival to host special carnival promotions

MENDOTA – Windy City Amusements of St. Charles will be setting up on the midway again this year at Mendota’s Annual Sweet Corn Festival. The carnival will be bringing 21 rides to the midway that should please children of all ages. For the little ones there is the “Balloon Race” and the “Dizzy Dragons,” and for the older kids and adults, “Sky Rider” and “Freak Out” to name just a few. For the whole family is the “Big Wheel,” a very large Ferris Wheel with gondola cars.”
MENDOTA, IL
walls102.com

Streator approves purchase of third ambulance

STREATOR – The city of Streator continues to take action toward providing its own emergency services. At a special council meeting on Tuesday, officials approved the purchase of an ambulance, making it the third the city will own. Currently, according to City Manager Dave Plyman, the city will require three ambulances total, two frontline vehicles, and a backup. Plyman says legalities within the contract with AMR, American Medical Response, are still being worked through and is expecting to present a proposal at their next meeting. AMR will provide emergency service personnel to the city.
STREATOR, IL
walls102.com

Truckers Against Trafficking spreads awareness in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Truckers Against Trafficking made a pit stop at Walmart Distribution Center in Spring Valley, for the first time ever, on Tuesday. The Freedom Drivers Project is a mobile trailer exhibit with a theater station inside and actual artifacts from trafficking cases. Susan Dodd, Director of Human Resources says the audience of the educational exhibit isn’t just for truckers.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peru, IL
Society
City
Peru, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Plainfield, IL
Lasalle County, IL
Government
Peru, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
County
Lasalle County, IL
City
Lasalle, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two councilmen, Peoria Mayor respond to allegations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After a weekend executive session, tensions still remain high among Peoria City Council Members. While many details of the closed-door session are still unknown, WMBD received some insight as to what happened. When the anti-violence Cure Violence assessment didn’t pass twice, Mayor Rita Ali opened...
PEORIA, IL
Forest Park Review

Charise’s ashes find rest at Forest Home

Charise Kotkoski died alone at the age of 61 in a house fire in Will County in 2012, and no one showed up to take care of her remains. Alone in life and alone in death, her ashes remained on a shelf in the Will County Sheriff’s office for the last 10 years.
WILL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Governor Pritzker announces grants for 87 local park projects throughout the state

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker announced $30.3 million in grants for 87 local park projects that will help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, including one in DeKalb County. The grants are through the state’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. OSLAD grants can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. The Sycamore Park District will receive over $240,000 for Reston Ponds Park.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans
1470 WMBD

Animal at Peoria Zoo dies

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Park District says one of the animals at the Peoria Zoo has died. Zoo officials say “Brody” — a male mandrill — had only been at the zoo “a relatively short period of time” according to a release, and died Friday.
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Pageant Winners Crowned At Marshall-Putnam Fair

The votes are in and new royalty has been crowned in Henry. The Little Miss, Junior Miss and Miss Marshall-Putnam Fair Pageant was held this past Saturday. Dayton Maubach of Henry is the new Miss Marshall-Putnam Fair Queen. Junior Miss is Kyndal Hattan while the fair's Little Miss is Emma Newell.
HENRY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
kanecountyconnects.com

There Are Underwater Invaders in Kane County Local Streams and Rivers

There are underwater invaders in our local streams and rivers and we want you to help us find them on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. The culprit is the Rusty Crayfish — a tiny aquatic creature that’s an invasive species in Kane County. Help naturalists round up some rowdy Rusty Crayfish in an attempt to reduce their numbers.
KANE COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Five Workers Hospitalized After Electrocution And Fall

It was a group of contractors that were electrocuted northwest of Streator. The La Salle County Sheriff's Office says five men working on ladders at a home in the 1400 block of North 1659th Road struck a power line with a piece of aluminum gutter causing them to be electrocuted and to be knocked to the ground. One man was flown from the scene to Peoria while four other men were taken to either OSF in Ottawa or Streator. Everyone involved survived the workplace accident.
STREATOR, IL
1470 WMBD

Five people electrocuted in rural LaSalle County

STREATOR, Ill. – Five people were injured in LaSalle County when they got electrocuted as they installed a gutter on a house. The sheriffs office in LaSalle County says it happened in rural Streator. The employees of an area gutter company were installing seamless gutters on a home when one of the gutters touched a power line, electrocuting all five of them, and causing them to fall 25 feet.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
macaronikid.com

13 Places to Find Animals Near the Peoria Area

Have kids who love animals? If you're looking for animals near you in the Peoria area, we have the list! From zoo animals to farm animals, and from the furry to the scaly, we have all the animals you'll need to please your little animal lover. Here's where to find...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton Rolls Out Downtown Parking Experiment

An experiment is underway in downtown Princeton. As of Sunday, parking spots on Main Street in front of the courthouse, Soldiers and Sailors Park and on up to Columbus Street were changed from a 45-degree angle to a 30-degree angle. Princeton Mayor Joel Quiram says hopefully it provides more room in the driving lanes, better views when backing out of the stalls, and it will also provide an easier time entering and exiting your parked vehicle. The change in angle has eliminated a few parking spots.
PRINCETON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy