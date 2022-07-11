Ian Happ, former Cincinnati Bearcats standout, earns first MLB All-Star Game selection

Former Cincinnati Bearcats standout Ian Happ earned his first All-Star Game selection Sunday in six Major League Baseball seasons - all with the Chicago Cubs.

Happ, 27, entered Monday with a .276 batting average with eight homers, 23 doubles and 40 RBIs this season.

In 284 career plate appearances against the Reds, Happ is hitting .297 with 24 homers, 56 RBIs and an OPS of 1.082. He's hit .333 with 15 HRs and 32 RBIs in 149 plate appearances at Great American Ball Park, with an OPS of 1.222.

Happ is one of 13 players on MLB rosters from Greater Cincinnati high schools, University of Cincinnati or Xavier University . He joins former Middletown High School standout Kyle Schwarber - his Cubs teammate from 2017 to 2020 - as a National League reserve. Former Madeira High School standout Andrew Benintendi of the Kansas City Royals also was named a first-time All-Star .

Happ was the Cubs' first-round draft pick (ninth overall) in June of 2015 out of UC.

From the Cubs via Twitter:

From @GoBearcatsBASE via Twitter:

