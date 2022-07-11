ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

James Wiseman puts up 11 points in first game in over a year

By Samaria Terry
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhemF_0gbBwBCc00
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 10: James Wiseman #33 of the Golden State Warriors drives against Dominick Barlow #26 of the San Antonio Spurs during the 2022…

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WREG) — After more than a year away from the game, former Tiger James Wiseman returned during Vegas Summer League.

Wiseman finished with 11 points, 2 blocks for the Warriors in their 86-85 win over San Antonio.

“I feel good just to be out there with my teammates and just be grateful I’m out here like I haven’t played in a whole year and a half,” Wiseman told NBATV following the game. “So it’s kind of difficult for me out there, but I’m gonna get back to it.”

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in his rookie season with Golden State. He’s been recovering from a meniscus injury.

“I made a lot of mistakes tonight. I didn’t had a game that I wanted to have, but I mean, it’s all good my first game, so I was out there having fun.”

Wiseman and the Warriors take on the Nets Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

James Wiseman
