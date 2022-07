I found my blue quilted heart sitting right on the rocks atop Coyote Point, the first lookout of the day during my hike at Whitewater State Park. I wasn’t the only person on the trail that day so I’m surprised someone else didn’t find it. I wore the heart on my gear for the rest of the day, and it really added that extra bit of cheer to experience of hiking the beautiful paths of the park.

ALTURA, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO