Greene County attorney retires after 47 years

Greene County Prosecutor Retirement of Stephen K. Haller Photo by: Greene County Prosecutor's Office

XENIA — The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office announced the retirement of Stephen K. Haller on Friday after 47 years, according to a news release.

Haller was hired at the prosecutor’s office in 1975 as assistant prosecuting following his graduation from the University of Toledo, the release said. He continued that role under Greene County Prosecuting Attorneys such as Mike DeWine and Bill Schenck.

Haller had served as Greene County Prosecuting Attorney being elected in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2016. He retired from that position and returned to his current position as Civil Division Chief, according to the release.

“After dedicating my career to the Prosecutor’s Office, I’m ready for new opportunities,” Haller said. “I have enjoyed my 47 years and now it’s time to turn the page.”

A formal retirement ceremony was held at the Greene County Courthouse on June 23 and several people were on hand to pay tribute, including Governor DeWine and current Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, David Hayes, the release said.

“Steve is an exceptional attorney, a great mentor and a good friend,” Hayes said. “He devoted his professional life to serving the citizens of Greene County, and we all owe him great debt.”

Hayes added that Haller will be missed and his contributions to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to benefit the community for decades.

©2022 Cox Media Group