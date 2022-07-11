ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

Greene County attorney retires after 47 years

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpi0W_0gbBuC9l00
Greene County Prosecutor Retirement of Stephen K. Haller Photo by: Greene County Prosecutor's Office

XENIA — The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office announced the retirement of Stephen K. Haller on Friday after 47 years, according to a news release.

Haller was hired at the prosecutor’s office in 1975 as assistant prosecuting following his graduation from the University of Toledo, the release said. He continued that role under Greene County Prosecuting Attorneys such as Mike DeWine and Bill Schenck.

Haller had served as Greene County Prosecuting Attorney being elected in 2006, 2008, 2012 and 2016. He retired from that position and returned to his current position as Civil Division Chief, according to the release.

“After dedicating my career to the Prosecutor’s Office, I’m ready for new opportunities,” Haller said. “I have enjoyed my 47 years and now it’s time to turn the page.”

A formal retirement ceremony was held at the Greene County Courthouse on June 23 and several people were on hand to pay tribute, including Governor DeWine and current Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, David Hayes, the release said.

“Steve is an exceptional attorney, a great mentor and a good friend,” Hayes said. “He devoted his professional life to serving the citizens of Greene County, and we all owe him great debt.”

Hayes added that Haller will be missed and his contributions to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office will continue to benefit the community for decades.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Xenia Daily Gazette

Former county prosecutor retires

XENIA — After 47 years at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, Civil Division Chief and former Prosecuting Attorney Stephen K. Haller retired Friday. Longtime assistant prosecutor Cheri Stout was named the new Civil Division chief. Haller was hired at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecuting...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Johnston Farm family home rededicated

PIQUA — More than 250 people gathered for the rededication of the family home of John and Rachel Johnston Saturday afternoon, July 9. The near-perfect, sunny July Ohio weather contributed to the festive nature of the ceremonial ribbon cutting as board members and contributors who helped fund the project came together for the event.
PIQUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Greene County, OH
Government
County
Greene County, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Toledo, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Greene County moves to high COVID-19 transmission

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7. Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor DeWine announces completion of I-70 lane addition

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today joined Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks and others to officially cut the ribbon on a major reconstruction of Interstate 70 in Clark County. The four-year, $50 million project included adding a third lane in each direction between U.S. Route 68 and State Route 72, the final stretch of four lane interstate remaining between Columbus and Dayton.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

New golf course set to open in Greene County

XENIA — A new golf course in Greene County is back open after being closed for years and has expanded by adding a restaurant and bar. Jasper Kitchen and Bar officially opened to the public on Monday and is part of Jasper Hills Golf Club located along Jasper Road and opened in May.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Are you eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

SIDNEY — Homeowners who turn 65 years of age or older in calendar year 2022 or are totally and permanently disabled have until Dec. 31, 2022, to file for the homestead exemption of real estate taxes on their 2023 bill according to Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning. In order...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Greene County COVID-19 risk high, masks recommended

Greene County is now at a high risk level for COVID-19 community transmission, the local health district said Tuesday. That means people should take precautions such as masking indoors and staying up to date with vaccinations, including boosters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC looks...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#County Attorney#Retirement#The University Of Toledo#Civil Division#The Prosecutor S Office#Cox Media Group
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 12, missing in Union County for three days

UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday. UCSO states that Annaka Leslie reportedly ran away from home and was last seen at 4pm on Saturday. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, black leggings, and multi-colored tennis shoes while carrying a black backpack.
UNION COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Second inmate who escaped from correctional center in Cincinnati re-arrested

CINCINNATI — One of two inmates who escaped from a correctional center in Camp Washington on Monday has been re-arrested, according to our news partners at WCPO. According to Hamilton County officials, Shawn Black was found in North College Hill, WCPO reported. North College Hill Police arrested him after an incident earlier Wednesday, Lt. Keith Boeing with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference.
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County marriage licenses issued in June

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in June:. • Zachary Allen Pike, 27, a machinist, and Terri Ann Gascon, 25, a...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 identified as those of Ohio man

NEW CASTLE, Indiana — An Ohio man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified. The man, Daniel Diaz of Columbus, was born Sept. 18, 1977, Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday, according to our news partners at WBNS. He was 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
unioncountydailydigital.com

Local School Take First Step Toward Arming Teachers/Staff

The Benjamin Logan Board of Education conducted a special meeting Monday and voted to approve a resolution to start training teachers and staff to act as an armed response team at the rural school. Part of the Benjamin Logan District School boundary reaches into Union County near the northwest border...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
113K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy