ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hero cop issues an incredible message to Cleo Smith - more than nine months after he helped rescue her from a kidnapper who imprisoned the little girl for more than 18 days

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A top cop who was pivotal in the rescue of Cleo Smith has shared a heartwarming message for the four-year-old girl days before he steps down from his role.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he hoped little Cleo would be able to lead a happy life and grow up in the safety and security of her loving family.

'She's a sweet, sweet young girl. One that, my hope, is that she will grow up without fear,' he told Sunrise on Monday.

'That she will grow up in the loving family that she is with, and ideally, we all want that. We would want for Cleo what we want for all of our children: to be able to live safely, securely with family.'

Commissioner Dawson will hand over the reins to the top job to deputy commissioner Col Blanch on July 15 and move on to become the state's governor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0dPX_0gbBtrwP00
A top cop who was pivotal in the rescue of Cleo Smith has shared a heartwarming message for the four-year-old girl days before he steps down from his role
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtLg2_0gbBtrwP00
WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said he hoped little Cleo would now be able to lead a happy life and grow up in the safety and security of her loving family

He has worked for the police force for more than 45 years and became the state's commissioner in 2017.

Commissioner Dawson is most widely recognised for leading the police force during the search and rescue mission for little Cleo.

The four-year-old girl was abducted from her family tent at a remote campsite at Carnarvon on October 16, 2021.

Her kidnapping sparked a state-wide search that lasted for 18 days before she was finally found by police at a housing commission property on November 3.

Commissioner Dawson recalled the feeling of relief that swept over him and the rest of the country when the news broke.

'I flew into Carnarvon several hours later and I'll never forget not only the joy of meeting Cleo and her parents, but when I went down the street to grab a cup of coffee people were just stopping their cars, getting out shaking my hand,' he told The West Australian.

Commissioner Dawson had described the rescue as one of the greatest triumphs for WA Police in an internal weekly publication sent out the following day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ecY4_0gbBtrwP00
Commissioner Dawson had described the rescue as one of the greatest triumphs for WA Police in an internal weekly publication sent out the following day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00F67j_0gbBtrwP00
Commissioner Dawson had described the rescue as one of the greatest triumphs for WA Police in an internal weekly publication sent out the following day 

'It was a day that will go down in history as one of the greatest triumphs for WA Police Force,' he wrote.

'For many officers, it will be the greatest day of their careers.'

Incoming commissioner Col Blanch said he intends to prioritise providing victims of crime with faster resolutions while also continuing a crackdown on bikies and other organised criminal groups.

Improving the force's relationship with Indigenous people will also be a focus, with WA recording the nation's highest Aboriginal incarceration rate.

'One of the greatest things in coming to Western Australia for me is having some mentors from the local community, particularly the Aboriginal community,' he said.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'She's a prisoner in her own body': Florida family sues Southwest Airlines after claiming disabled daughter, 25, was thrown from wheelchair and left paralyzed from the neck down

A Florida family has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, claiming that their disabled daughter's life drastically changed when she was ejected from a wheelchair while boarding a flight, leaving her paralyzed from the neck down. Gabrielle Assouline, 25, was boarding a Southwest flight at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Crime#Indigenous People
buckinghamshirelive.com

Latest on newborn baby found in wheelie bin and his young mum

A newborn boy found in a garden waste recycling bin is understood to be 'doing well' after his ordeal. The baby was found after a woman heard crying coming from the wheelie bin in the Grimsby estate of Nunsthorpe. After raising the alarm, police and ambulance services arrived to take...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear

An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
The Independent

Mother arrested after abandoning three children on an island and fleeing with her boyfriend

A South Carolina woman was arrested for allegedly abandoning her three children on Cemetery Island in Lake Hartwell and leaving with her boyfriend.Courtney Danielle Taylor, her three children aged between 12 and 15, and her boyfriend Eric Elrod had been camping on the island since Sunday evening.The children told the authorities that the next morning their mother and Mr Elrod left the island to get water, but never returned.The minors were found stranded on the island by a passing boater at around 3.45pm on Monday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said. The vehicle, that the family used to travel,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

'It's not even close to justice': Mother of boy, 10, who was mauled to death by XL Bully dog named 'Beast' condemns prison sentences handed to owners as she vows to appeal after they were jailed for total of seven years

The mother of a young boy, who was killed by a 7st dog named Beast, is demanding that its owners get longer prison sentences after her son's tragic death. Jack Lis, 10, died after being mauled by the killer XL Bully dog that weighed a 'muscular' 96.5lbs in November 2021 - and his mother Emma Whitfield has now set up a petition calling for justice.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

484K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy