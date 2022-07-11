ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Laflines l A smile from on high

By Lynne Farrell Abrams/For the Chronicle
Citrus County Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI consider it nothing short of a miracle that I covered over 600 miles of driving this past week without incident or accident. If you don’t count the times I got lost, too many to mention or remember, we survived unscathed. Or perhaps I am blocking out when...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Times

She was once homeless. Years later, she helped other women living on L.A.’s streets

After eight months as Mckenzie Trahan’s case manager, Leslie Kerr was leaving. Mckenzie was so dejected that a friend had to trick her into showing up to say goodbye. Kerr, now 60, saw herself in Mckenzie, who was nearly four decades younger. Both were blunt and sarcastic and found the same goofy things funny: Like Kerr arriving with tuna in her hair after crashing her car in mid-sandwich. When Mckenzie complained about her janky teeth, Kerr popped out her upper dental bridge to make her laugh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Former Olympian Kim Glass attacked by homeless man in Downtown Los Angeles

Former Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass was reportedly targeted by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Glass, a silver medalist with the United States women's indoor volleyball team in the 2008 Summer Olympics, was in town for lunch with a friend when "this homeless man ran up" and looked at her as they were leaving. She turned to her friend to alert her, and "before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me," she said during a via posted on Instagram.Several pictures show Glass's face covered in heavy bruising and one severely swollen black eye. She revealed that she has sustained several fractures around her eye as a result, though she does not believe her vision will be impacted in the long run. "There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," Glass said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam was held at the area by several witnesses to the incident until they turned him over to Los Angeles Police Department officers. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Camilla: ‘Countryman to the core’ Charles finds ‘true peace’ in rural life

The Prince of Wales is a “countryman to his very core” and it is where he “finds true peace”, the Duchess of Cornwall has written in a personal tribute to her husband. Camilla, who guest edited Country Life magazine to mark her 75th birthday, selected her decades-long partner Charles as one of her rural heroes in an article she penned for the publication.
CELEBRITIES
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 29

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XXIX.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Citrus County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Pitchfork

Living Torch

The pipe-organ purr that seems to open Living Torch, the absorbing new album by 28-year-old long-tone apostle Kali Malone, is a feint—a sly way of acknowledging her past, only to sidestep it. In the decade since Malone left the United States for Stockholm, she has amassed a staggeringly diverse résumé: bewitching shoegaze with rock trio Swap Babies, stately guitar hazes alongside friends Ellen Arkbro and Caterina Barbieri, and buzzing percussion-ensemble hypnosis on 2017’s Velocity of Sleep. Still, the magisterial pipe organ has been her most recognizable calling card, her trusted tool for exploring the strange radiance of just intonation.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy