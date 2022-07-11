Laflines l A smile from on high

Former Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass was reportedly targeted by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday. Glass, a silver medalist with the United States women's indoor volleyball team in the 2008 Summer Olympics, was in town for lunch with a friend when "this homeless man ran up" and looked at her as they were leaving. She turned to her friend to alert her, and "before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me," she said during a via posted on Instagram.Several pictures show Glass's face covered in heavy bruising and one severely swollen black eye. She revealed that she has sustained several fractures around her eye as a result, though she does not believe her vision will be impacted in the long run. "There's a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now," Glass said. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk."The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Semeon Tesfamariam was held at the area by several witnesses to the incident until they turned him over to Los Angeles Police Department officers. He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO