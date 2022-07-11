ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst Police investigate possible hate crime

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Elmhurst.

Officers were called to a home on Oak Street around 9 a.m. Sunday after the homeowner found red swastikas painted on his garage doors and parked car.

Police say the owner had not received any prior threats, and they are unsure if the home was targeted specifically.

The investigation is ongoing.

