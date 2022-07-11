Elmhurst Police investigate possible hate crime 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating a possible hate crime in Elmhurst.

Officers were called to a home on Oak Street around 9 a.m. Sunday after the homeowner found red swastikas painted on his garage doors and parked car.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=pfbid031pbHTKX4DUL2mBgYhxbjU5HxjjQdTZmbsUMC9S8rxeU97DToNDixM82eFVzSTUiHl&id=100064939410249

Police say the owner had not received any prior threats, and they are unsure if the home was targeted specifically.

The investigation is ongoing.