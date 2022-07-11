ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On base three times Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rutschman went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels....

ClutchPoints

3 top trade targets for Orioles ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

No, this is not a Baltimore Orioles seller article. We aren’t going to be talking about the trade value of Cedric Mullins or Trey Mancini. Today, we are discussing the top trade targets for the Orioles ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Baltimore currently sits in last place in the AL East. However, they […] The post 3 top trade targets for Orioles ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Four Phillies players ineligible for series vs. Blue Jays in Toronto over COVID vaccination status

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on Monday told reporters that four players have been placed on the restricted list because of their COVID vaccination status in advance of the team's upcoming two-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays. According to Dombrowski, those four players ace right-hander Aaron Nola, catcher J.T. Realmuto, right-hander Kyle Gibson, and third baseman Alec Bohm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Ravens React To Death Of Longtime College, NFL Coach

The Baltimore Ravens have paid tribute to former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller, who passed away on Monday at the age of 81. Moeller's coaching career spanned from 1965-2003. He first coached at Michigan as an assistant from 1969-76 before a three-year stint as head coach at Illinois. Moeller then...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pujols, Gorman home runs power St. Louis past Dodgers 7-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols and rookie Nolan Gorman hit solo home runs and St. Louis Cardinals ended Los Angeles’ seven-game winning, beating the Dodgers 7-6 Tuesday night. The teams squared off for the first time this season. Their last matchup came in last season’s NL wild-card...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Raimel Tapia hitting ninth Wednesday for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Tapia was held out of Tuesday's series opener, but he's back in left field and hitting ninth a day later. Lourdes Gurriel will be the Blue Jays' designated hitter while Alejandro Kirk starts at catcher. Danny Jansen is out of the lineup.
Adley Rutschman
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Mets: Four things to know, prediction, how to watch as rivals meet with first place on the line

Mets: 53-33 Braves: 52-35 (1 1/2 GB) Last season the Mets spent more than 100 days in first place, the most ever by a team that finished the season with a losing record. Given their torrid start this year, I'm certain the Mets didn't anticipate going into Atlanta in mid July up only 1 1/2 games. They want to avoid a repeat of last season and taking care of business in head-to-head games is imperative.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Racks up three hits in loss

Alcantara went 3-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 13-0 loss to the Giants. The Diamondbacks weren't able to string many hits together, but Alcantara was a bright spot in a brutal loss. He's gone 6-for-12 (.500) with a home run, three RBI and a run scored in six games since rejoining Arizona off waivers from San Diego earlier in July. The infielder is slashing .200/.219/.310 with two homers, 13 RBI, 10 runs scored and three doubles through 107 plate appearances. He's seen an uptick in playing time at second base, but that may be short-lived as Ketel Marte is expected to play the field again soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Fouls ball off leg

Hicks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Reds after fouling a pitch off his right shin, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Hicks went 0-for-1 before fouling a pitch off his shin during the third inning, and he was unable to finish the at-bat. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but given the veteran outfielder's extensive injury history, any potential issues are amplified.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Formally added to roster

The Rays added Bethancourt to the 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox. The Rays acquired Bethancourt from the Athletics on Saturday, but the team waited a couple days to make a corresponding transaction to create room for him on the active roster. With Rene Pinto heading to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Bethancourt is expected to step in as the No. 2 backstop behind Francisco Mejia while Mike Zunino (shoulder) is on the injured list. The righty-hitting Bethancourt also picked up reps at first base and designated hitter during his time in Oakland and could make starts versus left-handed pitching at either spot for the platoon-happy Rays.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Tuesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade is being replaced at first base by Darin Ruf versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. In 69 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .190 batting average with a .615 OPS, 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Not available Monday

Merrifield (toe) won't play in either end of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. For the first time in 553 games, Merrifield will not be in the starting lineup for the Royals as he nurses a ligament injury to his right big toe. Merrifield owns a .240 average with five homers, 36 RBI, 45 runs and 14 stolen bases over 338 at-bats in 84 games this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Howard: Solid in Monday's win

Howard (1-1) earned the win Monday over the Athletics. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out one over five innings. Howard got through three innings without trouble, then allowed an RBI single to Seth Brown in the fourth and a solo home run to Sheldon Neuse in the fifth. The Athletics rallied late against the Rangers' bullpen, but Brett Martin closed it out to earn Howard his first win in five appearances this year. Howard allowed four runs in four innings in his previous start, so this was a marked improvement for the right-hander. He still has an 8.04 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings, but with Dane Dunning (ankle) landing on the injured list, Howard should get an extended look in the rotation. He's lined up for a weekend home start versus the Mariners.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Placed on paternity list

McNeil was placed on the paternity list Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. As expected, McNeil will be away from the team for up to a few days while spending time with his family. Travis Jankowski (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list Monday and will replace McNeil on the active roster.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Braves' William Contreras: On bench Monday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets. Though he was named to the National League's All-Star team Sunday, Contreras remains a part-time player for Atlanta. With Travis d'Arnaud locked in as Atlanta's No. 1 catcher and with Marcell Ozuna secure as the team's everyday designated hitter now that the team is back to full strength in the outfield, Contreras could struggle to receive more than three or four starts during Atlanta's final seven games before the All-Star break.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: May get innings at 2B

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Marte may begin playing second base in a game prior to the All-Star break, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. Marte has served as the designated hitter the last three weeks since a hamstring injury cropped up in mid-June. Lovullo said he'll try to get Marte an inning or two late in a game before the break but added there's a schedule mapped out to get him back on the field after the All-Star game. The discomfort Marte is feeling is much less than before, but the Diamondbacks remain cautious.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Stuart Fairchild: Receives call-up

Cincinnati recalled Fairchild from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. Fairchild will be joining the Reds' active roster for the first time as a replacement in the outfield for Albert Almora, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. While Almora is on the shelf, the righty-hitting Fairchild could serve as a short-side platoon mate in the outfield for the lefty-hitting Tyler Naquin.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OT Lucas Simmons to make college commitment live Monday on CBS Sports HQ

A program will be receiving a boost Monday with four-star offensive tackle Lucas Simmons set to announce his college decision live at 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. Simmons is rated as the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2023 class and No. 143 player overall, according to the 247Sports rankings. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page (or at this link), on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CLEARWATER, FL

