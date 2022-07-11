JT Thor Hits Game-Winner to Lead Hornets Past Lakers in Double OT

Las Vegas, NV- The Charlotte Hornets have finally won a Summer League game. For the first time since July 5th, 2019, the Hornets are able to celebrate a victory in a Las Vegas arena. It was a much-needed victory for the team as they wanted to shake off the performance against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

A major key going into the game tonight was to limit turnovers (18 on Friday) and shore up the transition defense (24 points given up on Friday). Far too often, Hornets' turnovers led to run outs and easy buckets for the Pacers. Also, after shooting 7/31 from three-point range, how would Charlotte respond offensively? They went 11/33 from three tonight, so not much better but did win the rebounding battle decidedly. That coupled with some powerful scoring off the bench helped guide Charlotte to the win.

The Lakers only made one draft selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they used it to take Max Christie at 35th overall. He got off to an excellent start in this one, finishing two tough floaters in the lane over the outstretched arms of Nick Richards in the first 2+ minutes of action. Besides an excellent chase down block from second-year forward Kai Jones, the Hornets defense struggled much of the quarter. Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, son of former NBA great Shaquille O'Neal, grabbed an airball by Bryce McGowens and impressively took the ball the length of the floor, converting a lay-up in transition almost immediately after checking into the game.

The Hornets began to get it going offensively about halfway through the quarter. After scoring 16 points on Friday and shooting a perfect 6/6 from the field, LJ Figueroa continued his stellar play, converting a smooth and-one opportunity driving to the rim at the 3:06 mark in the opening frame. The very next possession saw Figueroa knock down a three-pointer from the corner right in front of the Hornets bench, followed by a JT Thor three. However, the Lakers finished the quarter on a 9-0 run and connected on 10 out of their last 11 shots on some brilliant next-level shot making from multiple contributors. The Hornets trailed by 13 points heading into the second quarter.

Brady Manek provided a huge spark for Charlotte off the bench in the second, coming in and scoring a quick eight points in a row including a stealthy back-door cut for a basket at the rim. He seemed to be just what they needed as the Hornets got it going offensively at that point cutting the lead to four after transition buckets by Figueroa and Ty-Shon Alexander. Hornets' first round pick Mark Williams, continued to show why he was so valued by the team on the defensive end by using his length and athleticism to impact multiple lob attempts in the first half. Charlotte ended up winning the quarter by eight, shrinking the lead down to just five for the Lakers, 48-43. Figueroa and Manek led the way with nine and eight points respectively at halftime, playing a vital role in keeping the Hornets close.

The transition defense seemed to improve coming out of halftime, even signaling praise from the ESPN announcers. The problem was the Lakers had far too many transition opportunities due to a few blocked shots and sloppy passing, so they were bound to get some easy baskets even if the Hornets were doing a better job of getting back. Midway through the third, Kai Jones made an excellent defensive rotation and was able to get a block at the rim leading directly to an open three in transition for Charlotte. It was the type of defense leading to offense highlight you love to see. Later in the quarter, Figueroa made an excellent lob pass to Thor for the slam in transition. Alexander and Figueroa each chipped in a three-pointer towards the end of the frame, as the Hornets bench continued to provide scoring.

Mark Williams worked hard on the offensive glass, creating two extra shots for Charlotte on a possession early in the 4th. He ended the trip with a three-point attempt and although it was short, the shot mechanics looked pretty good and he looked comfortable taking the jumper. Mitch Kupchak did mention that he thinks Williams can develop a jump shot at the NBA level, so it was nice to see him try it during Summer League.

Speaking of a big man developing jump shots, Nick Richards drilled a nice jumper just beyond the foul line to give the Hornets a 66-65 lead early in the quarter. He altered shots at the rim on defense, rebounded well and was persistent scoring near the rim to help Charlotte build the lead up to five midway through the final frame.

Ty-Shon Alexander operating a screen and roll with Richards, drilled a beautiful pull-up jumper inside the arc. It was the type of offensive play that if flashed consistently, could put you in position to get minutes in the NBA as a guard. However, Cole Swider knocked down consecutive threes including a four-point play due to an extended closeout by Kai Jones which tied the game. Richards was called for two huge offensive fouls while setting screens, and the Lakers went on a 16-3 run after the Hornets led by seven to seemingly take control of the game in the final minutes. Charlotte battled back though with an Alexander three-pointer tying the game at 81 with 20 seconds left to play. Richards made a spectacular help-side block in the final seconds to preserve the tie and force OT.

An ugly opening possession from Charlotte was saved by a put back by Figueroa. After a few empty trips, Mason Jones of the Lakers, knocked down a three to give LA the lead with 15.4 seconds left. After another empty possession, Cole Swider knocked down two free throws to extend the lead to three. Alexander attempted a running three-pointer and had his legs taken out from under him giving him three free throws to tie. He knocked down all three to tie the game yet again at 86 with 4.3 seconds left in OT. Mason Jones was short on a three, forcing this game into double OT.

The second overtime in Summer League is a first basket wins scenario. Scotty Pippen Jr. missed a three on the opening possession for the Lakers and JT Thor delivered the game winning basket on the other side of the floor, a three-pointer right in front of the Lakers bench giving the Hornets a 89-86 win in a thrilling game.

Bryce McGowens had a stellar game for the Hornets on Friday against the Pacers in his NBA debut. Unfortunately, tonight was not his night as he finished 2/14 from the field with eight points and three turnovers. Overall, the Hornets did not shoot well again, going 31/83 and had way too many turnovers, 22 as a team. Fortunately, the bench duo of LJ Figueroa and Ty-Shon Alexander picked him up and helped lead the Hornets to the win scoring 38 points between the two of them. Defense at the rim and rebounding was truly what won this game for the Hornets, which must be music to Steve Clifford's ears. There was still much to clean up for Charlotte, but it has to feel nice getting their first Summer League win since 2019.

Next up for the Hornets in Summer League will be the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening. They will look to use the extra rest day between games to clean up some things and go for two in a row here in the Las Vegas. The Lakers will turn the page to the Las Vegas version of the battle of Los Angeles as they take on the Clippers Tuesday night.

Team Stats by Quarter

1Q:

CHA: 7-21 FG | 2-7 3FG | 8 REB | 3 AST | 4 TOs

LAL: 13-20 FG | 3-5 3FG | 12 REB | 7 AST | 2 TOs

2Q:

CHA: 9-20 FG | 4-9 3FG | 11 REB | 5 AST | 6 TOs

LAL: 7-18 FG | 3-10 3FG | 6 REB | 5 AST | 6 TOs

3Q:

CHA: 6-17 FG | 3-7 3FG | 9 REB | 3 AST | 5 TOs

LAL: 6-17 FG | 1-6 3FG | 11 REB | 2 AST | 6 TOs

4Q:

CHA: 7-17 FG | 1-6 3FG | 16 REB | 6 AST | 6 TOs

LAL: 5-20 FG | 2-6 3FG | 5 REB | 4 AST | 1 TOs

OT:

CHA: 1-7 FG | 0-3 3FG | 4 REB | 0 AST | 1 TOs

LAL: 1-4 FG | 1-3 3FG | 3 REB | 1 AST | 0 TOs

2OT:

CHA: 1-1 FG | 1-1 3FG | 0 REB | 1 AST | 0 TOs

LAL: 0-1 FG | 0-1 3FG | 0 REB | 0 AST | 0 TOs

Total:

CHA: 31-83 FG | 11-33 3FG | 48 REB | 18 AST | 22 TOs

LAL: 32-80 FG | 10-31 3FG | 37 REB | 19 AST | 15 TOs

Box Score

CHA: 18-25-17-21-5-3-89

LAL: 31-17-15-18-5-0-86

