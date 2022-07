I may be a little too obsessed with shopping, but I am a smart shopper. Before I make any purchase, I contemplate how many times I'll be able to wear it in a year. When I lived in sunny, temperate Los Angeles, this was an easy task, but now that I live in NYC, shopping requires a bit more planning. I may still be in a summer mood, but I know it's time to focus on finding pieces that will transition well as the temperatures change. Elongated hems, staple accessories, fall tones, and layers are at the forefront of my mind, and Net-a-Porter's latest edit is checking off everything on this list, from lightweight button-downs to platform slides. Keep scrolling for 16 items from the collection that are equally as perfect for summer as they are for fall.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO