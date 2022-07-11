ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

AP PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard

By JOHN LOCHER - Associated Press
Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHN LOCHER - Associated Press. BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a...

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

Photos capture Lake Mead's boat graveyard as water levels shrink to record low

BOULDER CITY, Nev. -- An abandoned old power boat juts upright from the cracked mud like a giant tombstone. Its epitaph might read: Here lay the waters of Lake Mead. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry. The megadrought in the U.S. West has been worsened by climate change. Wildfire season has become longer and blazes more intense, scorching temperatures have broken records and lakes are shriveling.
BOULDER CITY, NV
boisestatepublicradio.org

Three fastest-warming cities in the U.S. are in the Mountain West

Since 1970, summer temperatures in Reno, Nevada, have risen 10.9 degrees, making it the nation’s fastest-warming city, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research group. Ranked second is Las Vegas, Nevada, which has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees. Boise, Idaho, follows in third at 5.6 degrees. Stephanie McAfee,...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
City
Boulder City, NV
State
Nevada State
mynews4.com

Wildfire smoke, triple-digit heat to impact northern Nevada this week

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Heat, smoke and thunderstorms are arriving into the northern Nevada area today and the National Weather Service (NWS) has some tips for enduring the conditions. Temperatures will be above normal for an extended period, including at least 102 degrees Tuesday. The...
RENO, NV
NeighborWho

7 things to know about living on the West Coast

Famous Golden Gate Bridge view from Baker Beach at sunset in San Francisco, California(shutterstock / SvetlanaSF) Whether you want to live on the West Coast for the laid-back environment, the weather or for any other reason, the West Coast of the United States certainly has a different vibe than the East Coast, Midwest or South.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Colorado River#Irrigation
austinnews.net

Local Brand City Trees is the #1 Selling Brand in Nevada by Units Sold

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2022 / In an industry dominated by multi-state operators (MSOs), it takes a lot for a local independent name to gain significant brand recognition, let alone reach a number one status above the rest. But when consistent, quality products meet an honest, culture- and education-driven operation, it's no surprise that consumers flock to the small fish in a sea of giants.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

California guest wins over $100K jackpot at one Laughlin casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A lucky visitor from California just took home a six-digit jackpot after visiting a casino in Laughlin, Nevada. It happened at the Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, where a visitor from Cathedral City, California, took home a $113,982 jackpot while playing a penny Big Fish Grand machine on Saturday, July 9.
LAUGHLIN, NV
Hyperallergic

Nevada Artists Mobilize to Establish a Sacred Mountain Range as National Monument

SEARCHLIGHT, NV — Typically in the item action list for most practicing artists, you will find a broad swath of activities: keep studio hours; generate new work; engage community members; curate an exhibition; and keep chugging along for that solo show or group exhibition. I feel comfortable asserting that a far less often checked box in the eclectic laundry list of creative endeavors is to make a substantial contribution to the establishment of a new national monument. But that is what Kim Garrison Mean, Sergio “Checko” Salgado, and Mikayla Whitmore have managed to do, and organize an exhibition about it.
SEARCHLIGHT, NV
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Environment
Elko Daily Free Press

Trump calls Nevada a crime ‘cesspool,’ boosts Lombardo and Laxalt in Vegas

NAOKA FOREMAN MICHELLE RINDELS The Nevada Independent. Former President Donald Trump told a Las Vegas audience on Friday that Nevada is a “cesspool of crime” and that Gov. Steve Sisolak is “letting your state go to hell” in a campaign speech focused on boosting Republican nominees for governor and Senate and promoting policies that are tougher on crime and gentler on police.
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy