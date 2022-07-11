Get Fit in the Park (exercise class)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

Forearm Plank Extensions Are the 2-in-1 Core and Glutes Exercise That’s Missing From Your Strength Training Routine

Fitness fans like to call exercises by the muscle group they work the most (for example, plank is often called a "core workout" and deadlifts target the hamstrings). The truth is: No muscle group truly works in isolation. And on this week's episode of Trainer of the Month Club, Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas proves it with forearm plank extensions, a move that targets both your core and your glutes.
Health Digest

Pro Gymnast, CrossFitter, And Trainer Kari Pearce On Efficient Workouts For Maximum Results - Exclusive Interview

Kari Pearce has been an athlete since she was just three years old, and she spent 18 years competing at elite levels in the gymnastics world. When she graduated from college and moved on from gymnastics, Pearce knew that she wanted to make fitness her lifelong career, but she wasn't quite sure how. Luckily, her strength and conditioning coach had an idea: Shadow a variety of fitness professionals to see their careers in action and decide which one was the best fit.
boxrox.com

Build Huge Triceps with These Vital Dumbbell Exercises

These dumbbell exercises will target your triceps, which will help you in your quest to build bigger, stronger arms. While the biceps and dumbbells go together like peanut butter and jelly, it’s important not to neglect the triceps on your next arm day. If you want a more powerful upper body, tricep dumbbell exercises will help grow your arms — this is because they make up two thirds of the muscle in your upper arm, which means they’re bigger and arguably more important than your biceps.
The Independent

How many times a week should you exercise and for how long?

Leading an active lifestyle has major physical and mental benefits, as raising your heart rate and exercising your body on a regular basis can reduce the risk of many kinds of diseases and health conditions.However, a 2020 YouGov survey found that on average, a quarter of Britons (27 per cent) aren’t managing a single 30-minute exercise session a week.This is despite the NHS recommending that adults should do some type of physical activity every day, from moderate activity, such as brisk walking, to vigorous activity, like running.But every person has different needs and levels of ability, so it can...
shefinds

Personal Trainers Say These Are The Exercises You Should Do Every Day For A Stronger Heart Over 50

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Heart-related illnesses, especially high blood pressure, are unfortunately very common in the United States. As a matter of fact, in 2019 more than half a million deaths had high blood pressure or hypertension listed as a primary or contributing cause. While uncontrollable things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can raise your risk, there are many lifestyle choices you can make to reduce your risk and improve symptoms. We asked Sean Ruff, a fitness coach and performance enhancement specialist, what exercises are best for lowering your blood pressure and keeping your heart health in mind.
WebMD

Exercise Lying Down? Absolutely!

Right before I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, I was the fittest I had ever been in my life. I ran almost every day with my golden retriever and played soccer with my husband on a co-ed soccer team (I was terrible, but I blew through 500+ calories with every game). In fact, it was being hit with a soccer ball that sent me to the nurse practitioner who found my spreading cancer.
Health Digest

Should You Do Cardio Or Lift Weights First?

You probably know that a healthy exercise regimen includes cardio and strength training. Cardio is rewarding because it builds endurance, strengthens your heart, increases bone density, and reduces stress. It also decreases the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure, per Verywell Fit. You have several options when it comes to cardio, and they include everything from brisk walking to bike riding.
James Logie

A Smarter Way to Exercise

You’ve decided to get fit and start exercising. Great! But what’s the next step?. Maybe you’ve signed up for a gym membership and have even tried a few workouts. You might have joined a running club or started pilates.
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Breathe When Lifting Weights

When you're lifting weights, you're concentrating on your form and making sure you're enlisting the right muscles. But one often-overlooked factor that can heavily influence your strength-training performance is your breathing. The lungfuls of air you take in before, during and after each rep can impact how much you can...
GamesRadar

Best exercises for toning your arms with Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure is well known for its ability to put the fun into fitness, especially when it comes to slotting in exercise sessions around a busy lifestyle. However, what you might not know is how good Ring Fit Adventure is at letting you target specific areas of your body with each workout session. So, here's how to use Ring Fit Adventure to target and tone your arms.
MedicalXpress

COVID has changed our exercise habits, but it doesn't have to be for the worse

During the pandemic, some people found their level of exercise greatly reduced, whereas for others it was a catalyst to increase their physical activity. With the widespread switch to working from home, incidental physical activity was reduced. Some people took this newly freed up time as an opportunity to add exercise to their day, with online fitness programs and health apps reporting a boom.
CNET

Peloton Guide Review: Turn Any TV Into a Guided Strength Workout

The Peloton Guide, which retails for $295, is the latest fitness gadget from Peloton, the fitness brand that made its name with the "It" indoor cycling bike to own. If you're familiar with smart home gyms such as Mirror, Tempo or Tonal, then you know they can be expensive and require an amount of space that isn't always feasible. That's why Peloton created a cheaper, smaller device that uses a camera with AI technology to track your movements during class, so you can get the benefits of having a smart home gym without needing a lot of room.
