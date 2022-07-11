Get Fit in the Park (exercise class)

The Peloton Guide, which retails for $295, is the latest fitness gadget from Peloton, the fitness brand that made its name with the "It" indoor cycling bike to own. If you're familiar with smart home gyms such as Mirror, Tempo or Tonal, then you know they can be expensive and require an amount of space that isn't always feasible. That's why Peloton created a cheaper, smaller device that uses a camera with AI technology to track your movements during class, so you can get the benefits of having a smart home gym without needing a lot of room.

