AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Terradepth and The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 project have announced a new partnership which will utilize Terradepth’s geospatial data portal known as Absolute Ocean. Seabed 2030 will use Absolute Ocean as a data visualization and exploration tool as part of the international effort to map the entire ocean floor. The announcement was made on the heels of the 2022 United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005171/en/ Screenshot of data collected off Antarctica (route transit depicted from South America to Antarctica and back) as part of the International Hydrographic Organization’s Crowdsourced Bathymetry (CSB) initiative. Depicted for the Seabed 2030 Global Center within Terradepth’s Absolute Ocean portal. Additional bathymetry off South America made available by third parties and visible in Absolute Ocean. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO