SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for the rest of our Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for most of the region with a few 90s out west. The forecast will stay pretty similar through most of the week. It will be sunny Wednesday with highs climbing back into the 90s for most of us. Thursday is looking like a particularly sunny and toasty day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and even some low 100s out west! Dew points remain in the 50s today into tomorrow but will climb back into the 60s by Thursday as the wind shifts back to the south and southeast.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO