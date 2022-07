The 1976 film The Omen is still considered one of the best horror films of all time, thanks to its performances, storyline, and direction, as well as the score from Jerry Goldsmith helping elevate the unsettling experience to frightening heights. While the music has earned a variety of releases over the years, Varèse Sarabande is set to reissue the score on vinyl in a way that captures the effectiveness of that music, thanks to its blood-red vinyl with black splatter. You can pre-order the upcoming reissue of The Omen score on Amazon now before it hits shelves on September 23rd.

MOVIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO