ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Wiseman Makes Long-Awaited Return in Vegas

By Chris Mannix
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Seconds into Golden State’s Summer League game against San Antonio, the Warriors saw exactly what they hoped for: James Wiseman, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick, corralling an alley-oop pass from Jonathan Kuminga and slamming it home. It was Wiseman’s first NBA bucket in more than a year and a reminder that for Golden State, the defending NBA champs, the best could be yet to come.

Wiseman’s final stat line on Sunday: 11 points, two rebounds in a shade under 20 minutes. He made five of his seven shots. He knocked down a three. He collected seven fouls—Summer League rules allow players to commit 10 before they are disqualified—and blocked two shots. Wiseman looked rusty after missing all of last season with a knee injury but showed the kind of explosiveness the Warriors were excited about when they tabbed Wiseman with a high lottery pick.

“It felt good,” Wiseman said. There’s a lot of stuff I gotta work on. When I was out there, my timing was pretty off. But it's my first game. I had fun out there. I could have played more. My conditioning is getting better.”

How Wiseman plays in Summer League isn’t important to Golden State. That he is playing is. Wiseman’s on-court time in recent years has been limited. In 2019, Wiseman played three games at Memphis before being shut down and eventually leaving the program because of eligibility issues. He played in 39 games as a rookie before the knee injury ended his season. And he was in street clothes when the Warriors made their march to the title last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g1cK6_0gbBfZbf00
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Getting Wiseman, 21, back on the floor, Warriors Summer League coach Jama Mahlalela said, is the first step on the road back.

"For him to be able to come out and play in a Summer League game like today with good composure and playing at the rim, blocking some shots, he just looked like a really good basketball player," said Mahlalela. "That first outing is all we wanted, and we told him to come out, have fun, enjoy the game and let it come to him."

There were shades of the player Wiseman has been projected to be. He hit a fadeaway jumper in the first half. He made an 18-footer from the elbow in the second. With the game close, Wiseman picked up a second dunk late in the fourth quarter. Facing NBA-level physicality, Wiseman looked comfortable.

"It was physical,” Wiseman said. "I've been out, so I've been doing a lot of individual workouts. So for me to just get that pushing, that physical contact, I'm proud to be out there.”

Overcoming the physical hurdles to be able to play were difficult. So, too, were the mental ones. For support, Wiseman leaned on Klay Thompson, his Warriors teammate, and Shaun Livingston, an ex-NBA guard and Golden State executive. Both Thompson and Livingston suffered significant injuries in their playing careers. And both overcame them.

“I got a lot of information from Klay and Shaun,” Wiseman said. Really just to keep my head up and just keep going. Because it's going to be hard, especially coming back after year and a half of not playing. It's going to be pretty difficult … I just told myself that my time is coming. I just was in the gym, just working, trying to work on my game and get better.”

Wiseman’s potential offers Golden State a unique opportunity for internal improvement. With Wiseman, along with Kuminga and Moses Moody, the Warriors have an enviable young core. If all three are ready—Kuminga, a ’21 lottery pick, showed flashes last season—Golden State could have one of the deepest and most talented rotations in the league. Alternatively, the Warriors could look to package its young players in a deal that would return a player fitting the timeline of Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

That, says Wiseman, isn’t his concern. “I just play basketball,” Wiseman said. “I hoop. That's what I do. I don't worry about too much of media stuff.” The Warriors are just happy to see him playing. His teammates gave Wiseman a standing ovation when he got back to the locker room. Steve Kerr texted him that he played well. For one night, Wiseman was a basketball player again.

“I've been through a lot of hard times,” Wiseman said. “As a person, as a human being. To see everyone was rooting for me just lifted me. It was a great feeling.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ray Allen Reveals His Pick For Greatest NBA Player Of All-Time

Ray Allen - one of the greatest sharpshooters in the history of basketball - is finally weighing in on the greatest-NBA-player-of-all-time debate. During a recent debate, Allen named Michael Jordan to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. His debate opponent argued LeBron James deserves the throne.
NBA
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Jonathan Kuminga
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Shaun Livingston
Person
James Wiseman
TMZ.com

Ja Morant Says He Would Have 'Cooked' Michael Jordan In His Prime

Ja Morant says if he were born a few decades earlier ... he would've given Michael Jordan hell on the basketball court -- saying he straight up would've "cooked" His Airness in his prime. Morant made the eyebrow-raising comments while speaking with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks this week ... after...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League
The Spun

Longtime Chicago Bears Player Dead At 72

On Tuesday night, a longtime NFL punter and tight end passed away. Bob Parsons, who holds the NFL record for most punts in a season, passed away this week, according to a statement from the Chicago Bears. He was 72 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
fadeawayworld.net

The Greatest Point Guard From Every NBA Team

The point guard position has produced some of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball. Usually seen as the floor general and the ones who control the pace of the game, point guards, are vital to any team’s success. One can not recite the history of the game without bringing up the great point guards and what they accomplished throughout. There are currently 30 point guards in the Hall Of Fame for their contributions to the game, and there have been 10 MVP trophies awarded to the position. There have been just 7 point guards to win an NBA Finals MVP trophy and only 3 to have ever won both regular-season and Finals MVP.
NBA
The Spun

Carmelo Anthony On Playing With His Son: NBA World Reacts

Carmelo Anthony was in attendance for Monday night's Summer League game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. At one point during the game, he was interviewed by ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. Hubbarth asked Anthony if he has any intentions of playing with his son, Kiyan, in the NBA. "No,...
NBA
Inside The Warriors

Ja Morant Reveals What He Told Warriors After Game 6

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant recently had some criticism for the way Golden State celebrated their championship, specifically taking exception to their shots at Memphis. "I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. "I'm gonna be celebrating a championship, I'm gonna be happy with my teammates. As you see after they won a championship, everything was Grizzlies. Playing 'Whoop That Trick' on they parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inside The Warriors

Insider: Steph Curry Not Shutting Down Kevin Durant Trade

There are a handful of teams with reported interest in trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. In a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns were each listed as the teams pursuing Durant; however, some are skeptical that Golden State would be open to a reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

82K+
Followers
36K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy