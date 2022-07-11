Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ULSTER COUNTY At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Shokan, or 18 miles north of Ellenville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford, Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0