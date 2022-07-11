Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

