Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats, Denali by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-10 15:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Southern Black Hills, Southern Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Southern Black Hills; Southern Foot Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Custer and north central Fall River Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1216 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Dewey to 2 miles southeast of Argyle. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Buffalo Gap, Pringle, Argyle, Wind Cave National Park, Cold Brook Reservoir, Buffalo Corrals and southeastern Custer State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Antelope, Boone, Butler, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 01:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Butler; Colfax; Cuming; Dodge; Madison; Platte; Saunders; Stanton; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR MADISON...SOUTHERN WAYNE...WESTERN CUMING...COLFAX...PLATTE WESTERN DODGE...SOUTHEASTERN ANTELOPE...NORTHERN BUTLER NORTHEASTERN BOONE...NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND STANTON COUNTIES At 117 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Battle Creek to 4 miles northwest of Humphrey to 4 miles north of Genoa, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Battle Creek, Humphrey, Norfolk, Madison, Creston, Platte Center, Leigh, Lakeview, Clarkson, Pilger, Dodge and Howells. People attending Madison County Fairgrounds should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 03:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Rough waters with waves of 3 to 5 ft and strong currents. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Fremont and northeastern Clark Counties through 700 PM MDT At 609 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Shotgun Village, or 8 miles south of Henrys Lake, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, northern Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Big Springs, Targhee Pass and Sheridan Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Unf, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Unf, Neptune Beach, Baymeadows, Bayard, Craig Field, San Pablo and Palm Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ULSTER COUNTY At 802 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Shokan, or 18 miles north of Ellenville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hurley, Woodstock, Woodland Valley Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, High Falls, West Hurley, Mount Tremper, Olivebridge, Kerhonkson, Marbletown, Denning, Cherrytown, Glenford, Palentown, Atwood, Oliverea, Shultis Corners, Pacama and Brodhead. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-10 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Custer; Lincoln; Logan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Lincoln, southeastern Logan and west central Custer Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 1002 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Arnold to 12 miles southeast of Gandy to 16 miles northeast of Maxwell. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Arnold, Callaway, Merna, Finchville, Pleasant Hill and Milldale. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 266 and 271. Highway 92 between mile markers 243 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central New York. Target Area: Chenango; Delaware; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Otsego, northern Delaware and east central Chenango Counties through 245 PM EDT At 159 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gilbertsville, or 10 miles southeast of Norwich, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Oneonta, Davenport, Guilford, Worcester, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Otego, Morris and Hobart. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 88 between 12 and 18. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Yellowstone National Park by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains; Yellowstone National Park A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Teton County through 630 PM MDT At 607 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of South Entrance, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch to nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Entrance around 625 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Lewis Falls and Lewis Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
PARK COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-11 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 1045 AM EDT. * At 1030 AM EDT, a confirmed waterspout was located just offshore near Beacon Square, or near Holiday, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed waterspout moving onshore. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornado will be near New Port Richey, Holiday and Beacon Square around 1045 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornado include Elfers. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Elko County, Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 14:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Elko County; Southeastern Elko County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Elko County through 530 PM PDT At 507 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles southwest of West Wendover, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects, and create areas of blowing dust. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Elko County, including the Goshute fire. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bienville, Bossier, Red River by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 06:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Red River A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Red River, southwestern Bienville and southeastern Bossier Parishes through 715 PM CDT At 640 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southwest of Ringgold, or 23 miles northeast of Mansfield. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ringgold, Hall Summit and Loggy Bayou. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for central Montana. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for central and southeastern Montana. Target Area: Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Musselshell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Musselshell and northeastern Golden Valley Counties through 645 PM MDT At 545 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Flatwillow to 21 miles north of Ryegate. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Melstone and Musselshell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
GOLDEN VALLEY COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southwestern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 457 PM MST, an area of dust was along a line extending from near Chui-Chu to near Santa Rosa to 11 miles east of Pisinemo to 25 miles southwest of Topawa, moving west at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Detected by National Weather Service meteorologists. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes Route 86 between mile markers 57 and 101. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa, Pisinemo, Chui-Chu, Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Covered Wells, Anegam, Ali Chugk, Cockleburr, San Simon, North Komelik, Charco 27, Kohatk, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, Gunsight, Pia Oik and Vaya Chin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Glorieta Mesa Including Glorieta Pass; Santa Fe Metro Area; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SANTA FE COUNTY THROUGH 615 PM MDT At 539 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hyde Memorial State Park, or 8 miles northeast of Santa Fe, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Santa Fe, Hyde Memorial State Park, Canada De Los Alamos and Tesuque. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 282 and 288. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Choctaw, Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Pushmataha HEAT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING An outflow boundary produced from storms in the area has swept from east to west across the region, providing relief from the heat. Thus, the heat advisory will be allowed to expire at 7 PM.
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Autauga, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Autauga; Lowndes; Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Autauga, northeastern Lowndes and west central Montgomery Counties through 700 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Autauga County Airport, or 7 miles southwest of Prattville, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Western Montgomery, Prattville, Autauga County Airport and Manack. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Essex; Franklin; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Rutland; Washington; Windsor SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 460 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VT . VERMONT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADDISON CALEDONIA CHITTENDEN ESSEX FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE LAMOILLE ORANGE ORLEANS RUTLAND WASHINGTON WINDSOR
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:29:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-13 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 600 PM MST At 516 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southeast of Freeman, or 22 miles southwest of Casa Grande, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Freeman and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 141 and 166. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

