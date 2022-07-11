ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

At Critical Capacity, Sacramento Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes.

The shelter is currently at critical capacity, as summer is an active breeding time for cats and many dogs run away at the sound of Fourth of July fireworks.

“Our cat adoptions right now are currently $50,” said Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director. “And if you want two, they are only $75 for two kitties.”

As for dogs, for any that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are currently being waived.

Additionally, fees will also be waived for pet owners who retrieve their dogs that went missing around the Fourth of July holiday.

The shelter is currently seeking people to provide foster care. Currently, the shelter has roughly 500 kittens in foster homes in Sacramento County.

Maribel Rodriguez
2d ago

Some people are PATHETIC why do they GET animals in the first place if they CAN'T TAKE CARE OF THEM!!! Oh I FORGOT they CAN'T AFFORD TO FEED THEM🙄🙄🙄 THEY CAN FIND WAYS TOO FEED THEM BY MAYBE CUTTING DOWN ON THAT EXTRA STARBUCKS coffee or those FIREWORKS!!!

IN THIS ARTICLE
