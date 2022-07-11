South Windsor U-12 softball falls in Section 4 final

SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor U-12 Little League softball All-Stars were down against Preston/Jewett City in Sunday’s Section 4 tournament final.

But the District 8 champions battled until the final out and came 60 feet from erasing a four-run deficit before PJC showed some championship resiliency of its own.

Alana Ninteau was 4-for-4 with a clutch two-run single to back the seven-hit pitching of Alexia Lemmon has PJC advanced to the state final four by holding off South Windsor 9-5 at Ayers Road Field.

“That South Windsor team is a class act, PJC manager Alan Muench said. “They’re battlers. We knew coming here our bats were hot but South Windsor came out firing as well.”

PJC, the District 11 champion, will take on Section 3 representative Salem/Guilford in the first round of the double-elimination final four Wednesday in Bristol. Milford and Wallingford — from Section 1 and 2 respectively and the 2021 state finalists — will also face off Wednesday. The winners will meet Thursday as will the losers. An elimination game is set for Friday with the first championship-round game Saturday. A winner-take-all game, if necessary, would be played Sunday.

South Windsor was seeking a return to the final four after finishing fourth in 2021.

“I’m so proud of them,” South Windsor manager Jay Sheridan said. “They don’t give up. They pull for each other. That was great to see.

“I hope they remember the friendships. We had a couple of team parties, some after-practice activities. It was just to see them laugh and smile. They put in the work and they made a lot of progress.”

PJC edged South Windsor 1-0 in round-robin play on Friday. The rematch featured some offensive fireworks.

Hits by Lila Sheridan, Meghan Doherty, and Cassidy Cole had South Windsor in front 2-0 with the game nine pitches old. But Lemmon settled down and PJC’s opportunistic offense went to work.

Bella Ruta scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first and Bella Trask’s RBI single in the second tied it. Liv Bialowas’ infield single gave PJC its first lead in the third and the visitors would take a 6-2 advantage to the fifth.

Pitcher Doherty and South Windsor’s defense had allowed only three runs in five postseason games. But PJC mixed some hard hits with a few bloops while also taking advantage of the home team's fielding woes.

“They put the ball in play,” manager Sheridan said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t make the plays. We practice them all of the time. We didn’t come through.”

Some adjustments against Doherty were also effective.

“She has outstanding talent,” Muench said. “Our girls are so versatile that they’re able to adjust and adapt to any situation. Down 2-0 was no problem.”

South Windsor, however, didn’t go down easily. Amanda Donovan opened the fifth with a bunt single and came around to score when Lila Sheridan’s grounder was thrown away. Doherty connected for an RBI double and scored on Cole’s single to make it 6-5. Cole advanced to second on the throw home and pinch-runner Kendall Woods took third on Alivia Gliha’s groundout.

But Lemmon, as she did in the first inning, responded to adversity as two strikeouts kept Woods at third and PJC in front.

“Perseverance is key with her,” Muench said. “She gets herself under control. She’s well versed in high-pressure situations. We trust her and she does an outstanding job.”

PJC then iced it as Trask delivered her second RBI single and Ninteau, after South Windsor intentionally walked Lemmon, plated two runs with her fourth single.

“They have to believe in themselves and that’s something they’ve done through the tournament,” Muench said.

Lemmon finished with two hits and three runs scored for PJC, which eliminated Killingly/Plainfield 14-1 Saturday. On the mound, she walked one and struck out seven.

Doherty allowed 12 hits. She walked one intentionally and fanned 10.

Manager Sheridan said a majority of his 12 players will be able to come back next year to make another run at the state final four.

“We should have a good core returning,” he said. “I hope they’ve learned that when they’re faced with obstacles that they can get through them as long as they pull together for each other.”