ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lanka president and prime minister agree to resign amid angry protests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yev7Z_0gbBeAox00
World News

The two men at the centre of the turmoil brought about by the Sri Lanka’s economic collapse have promised they will heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country’s most influential family who was still clinging to power, said he would leave office on Wednesday.

Mr Rajapaksa’s chosen prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abys, said he would depart as soon as opposition parties agree on a unity government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LVjYj_0gbBeAox00
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s whereabouts is currently unknown (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

It comes after the country’s crisis peaked over the weekend with massive crowds descending on the capital, Colombo, and breaking into Mr Rajapaksa’s official residence and occupying his seaside office.

Hours later, as leaders of political parties in parliament called for both leaders to step down, protesters also stormed Mr Wickremesinghe’s residence and set it on fire.

Saturday’s chaotic scenes were the culmination of months of protests.

Mr Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are unknown, said he would leave office on Wednesday, according to the parliamentary speaker.

Pressure on both men has grown as the economic meltdown set off acute shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to obtain food, fuel and other necessities.

Opposition party leaders have been in discussion to form an alternative all-party government, an urgent requirement for the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout programme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3061TG_0gbBeAox00
Protesters swim in a pool at the president’s official complex (Eranga Jayawardena/AP) (AP)

Lawmaker Udaya Gammanpila said the main opposition United People’s Front and lawmakers who have defected from Mr Rajapaksa’s ruling coalition have had discussions and agreed to work together.

Main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and Dullas Alahapperuma, who was a minister under Mr Rajapaksa, have been proposed for president and prime minister and they have been requested to decide on how to share the positions before a meeting with the Parliament speaker later on Monday.

“We can’t be in an anarchical condition. We have to somehow reach a consensus today,” Mr Gammanpila said.

Opposition parties are also concerned over military leaders making statements on public security in the absence of a civil administration.

Lawmakers have discussed Chief of Defence Staff Shavendra Silva making a public statement calling on the people’s cooperation to maintain law and order, said Kavinda Makalanda, spokesperson for Mr Premadasa.

“A civil administration is the need, not the military in a democratic country,” Mr Makalanda said.

If opposition parties fail to form a government by the time Mr Rajapaksa resigns, Mr Wickremesinghe as prime minister will become acting president under the constitution.

However, in line with the protesters’ demands, opposition parties are keen on not allowing him take over even as acting president.

They say Mr Wickremesinghe should promptly resign and allow Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to take over as acting president — the next in line according to the constitution.

Mr Rajapaksa appointed Mr Wickremesinghe as prime minister in May in an effort to solve the shortages and start economic recovery. But delays in solving the shortages has turned public anger against him with protesters accusing him of protecting the president.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
newschain

Sri Lankan legislators to pick new president but no deal on PM

Sri Lanka’s leaders have agreed that legislators will elect a new president next week but struggled to decide on the make-up of a new government to lead the bankrupt country out of an economic and political collapse. Facing severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Sajith Premadasa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Person
Udaya Gammanpila
The Independent

Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas Saturday at protesters demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign over the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. Thousands of protesters carrying Sri Lankan flags rode on the relatively few vehicles on the roads due to an acute fuel shortage,...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees as protesters storm his residence, report says

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly fled after anti-government protesters stormed his residence on Saturday and ransacked the palace.A huge number of protesters surrounded his residence after thousands of people gathered for one of the largest anti-government marches in the capital Colombo amid the country’s unabated economic crisis.Mr Rajapaksa was escorted from his official premises on Friday, two defence ministry officials said, citing his concerns to his security ahead of the planned protests.In dramatic footage played by a private broadcaster, Sirasa TV, a large crowd was seen forcing its entry into the once tightly-guarded residence of the country’s highest-level...
PROTESTS
Newsweek

Russians 'in Panic Mode' Over Strikes by U.S.-Supplied HIMARS: Ukraine

American-made M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems—known as HIMARS—are shredding Russian troop positions and logistics hubs with little resistance, sowing terror among the occupying forces, a front-line Ukrainian governor has told Newsweek. Speaking from close to the front line in Ukraine's war torn east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Rajapaksa Family#The Sri Lanka
The Independent

Sri Lankan prime minister’s house set on fire amid mass protests

The prime minister of Sri Lanka’s home has been set on fire during a day of mass unrest over the country’s severe economic crisis, just hours after he announced plans to resign.Thousands of protesters had earlier breached police barricades to storm the presidential palace in Colombo on Saturday, with Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing he would step down as PM shortly afterwards.The future of Sri Lanka’s president Gotabaya Rajapaksa initially remained unclear, but as news of the fire at Mr Wickremesinghe’s private residence broke, Sri Lanka’s parliamentary speaker announced that the president had also agreed to resign – and intends to...
ADVOCACY
CBS News

Sri Lanka prime minister declares state of emergency as president flees country

Protestors in Sri Lanka stormed the prime minister's office after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president. Protestors are blaming the top government officials for the country's economic collapse. Journalist and author Frances Harrison joined John Dickerson to discuss how the country got to this point.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Sri Lanka
BBC

Sri Lanka: Protesters 'will occupy palace until leaders go'

Protesters have said they will continue to occupy the Sri Lankan presidential and prime ministerial residences until both leaders officially resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he would step down on 13 July, according to an announcement made by the parliament's speaker on Saturday. But the president has not been seen...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD
UPI News

Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

July 13 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday stormed the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's now the country's acting leader, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. The protesters called for Wickremesinghe and other leaders to resign in the hours after Rajapaksa fled without officially resigning, CNN...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sri Lanka: Four key moments from storming of PM's office

Protesters in Sri Lanka have stormed the office of the acting prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe. Thousands of people gathered outside the prime minister's compound, which was heavily guarded by security forces. After clashes with authorities involving tear gas and water cannon, demonstrators broke through the gates and scaled the building.
WORLD
International Business Times

Sri Lankan President Flees To Maldives As Street Protests End Clan Dominance

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before he was due to step down after a people's uprising over a devastating economic crisis ended his family's powerful grip on the island nation. As news of the president's flight spread, thousands of people gathered at the main...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy