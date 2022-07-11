ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of couples get wedding re-do at Lincoln Center after plans affected by COVID

By Lucy Yang
 2 days ago

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of couples showed their love for each other once again during a wedding re-do at Lincoln Center.

COVID and the pandemic spoiled their plans to celebrate - but Sunday was their day.

204 couples celebrated their big day and partied under a 10-foot disco light.

Yvette and Ken Roper got married in Las Vegas three years ago - then COVID hit and their reception was canceled. On Sunday, they finally got to party.

"This is even better," said Yvette.

Lauren wore white when they tied the knot in 2020. Now, Everly, who is transitioning, got to wear the white gown.

"So special. Incredible. All the performers, different religious leaders," Everly said.

The event began with a walk down the aisle and greetings from Mayor Adams

"Congrats, you now make me want to get married," said Adams.

Then, there were ceremonial vows and a happy kiss.

Ester and Walter Stutzman have been married for 47 years and decided to renew their vows.

"We say we love each other every day. This is a chance to show everyone," Walter said.

While COVID may have crashed many wedding plans, there was one thing the virus couldn't stop - love.

NEW YORK CITY, NY
